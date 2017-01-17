There’s 100 days to the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Today actually marks 100 days until the kick off of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, and excitement continues to grow as the city of Nassau prepares to host one of the country’s biggest sporting events to date.

To mark the milestone, Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie and other Bahamas government officials are set to tour the new beach soccer stadium, which is nearing completion. A total of 16 teams will face off on the white sands of The Bahamas from April 27 to May 7 in the new state-of the-art facility against the backdrop of the turquoise ocean at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

“The Bahamas is the first country in the Caribbean to host a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, a huge honor for us. With just 100 days to go, we are moving full steam ahead with our preparations and are working hard to ensure that the local community buys into this world-class event that will showcase The Bahamas’ sun, sand, sea and sports, and of course, our amazing culture and hospitality to the rest of the world,” said Jeffrey Beckles, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman.

Joan Cusco, FIFA Beach Soccer Committee member, said: “The beginning of the 100-day countdown means that the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 is just around the corner. It will come very quickly, and we are all looking forward to it. It is a very exciting moment and it is great to see how the event is firmly walking onwards, building up to what will be a spectacular sports festival.”

A total of eight teams have already qualified for the highly anticipated event. The Bahamas, Tahiti, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Nigeria and Senegal are all in preparation mode for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. Other teams are looking forward to their respective qualifying tournaments in the coming weeks.

The fate of the qualifiers will be decided on February 28 at the official draw for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 event, which determines the four groups and match schedule for the 16 competing teams.

As the clock continues to countdown to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, the host nation invites all beach soccer fans to Nassau, to experience the unique event. For more information, the public is asked to visit the website www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup.



