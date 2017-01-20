|
World No. 2 Jutanugarn, defending champ Hyo Joo Kim to compete in Pure Silk classic
Published: Jan 20, 2017
Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 2 player in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, and Hyo Joo Kim, the defending champion, headline the final commitment list for the fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, set for January 23– 9 at the Ocean Club Golf Course at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The final field of 108 players will be completed after two spots are awarded from Monday’s 18-hole qualifier at Ocean Club.
A total of four of the top 10 players in the Rolex Rankings and 10 of the top 20 from the 2016 LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) money list are entered. In addition to Jutanugarn, the other top 10 players in the field are No. 5 Lexi Thompson of the United States, No. 6 Sei Young Kim of South Korea (the 2015 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic winner) and No. 8 Brooke Henderson of Canada.
Jutanugarn, a native of Thailand, won a tour-leading five titles in her second LPGA season, not only beating World No. 1 Lydia Ko for player of the year, but also capturing the Race to the CME Globe title and topping the season’s money list. Among her five victories was her first major title at the RICOH Women’s British Open.
Hyo Joo Kim shot a closing 7-under 66 at the Ocean Club Golf Course last year to beat Sei Young Kim, Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis by two strokes for her third LPGA title with an 18-under 274 total. Jessica Korda and Ilhee Lee, who won this event in 2014 and 2013, respectively, also return.
The field also includes sponsor invite Natalie Gulbis and Bahamian Georgette Rolle, who won The Bahamas’ qualifier in December to earn her fourth berth in the tournament.
“The course is in excellent condition, the field is just about set, and we are looking forward to the fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic,” said Emily Norell, tournament
director. “The tournament has solidified over 400 volunteers and our success in the local community provides a platform for us to welcome the top 108 female golfers in the world and kick off the LPGA season in paradise. Our sponsorship remains strong and our partners Pure Silk, The Islands of The Bahamas and Atlantis, always put on a first-class show. Record crowds are to be expected, and we are ready.”
For more tournament information, interested persons are asked to contact the tournament office at (242) 677-6470 or visit the event’s website at www.puresilkbahamasclassic.com.
2017 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic
Final commitment list
Marina Alex
Brittany Altomare
Amy Anderson
Laetitia Beck
Katie Burnett
Dori Carter
Peiyun Chien
Chella Choi
Karen Chung
Cydney Clanton
Jacqui Concolino
Paula Creamer
Perrine Delacour
Lindy Duncan
Austin Ernst
Simin Feng
Dana Finkelstein
Sandra Gal
Laura Gonzalez Escallon
Jaye Marie Green
Casey Grice
*Natalie Gulbis
Jennifer Ha
Nasa Hataoka
Caroline Hedwall
Brooke M. Henderson
Celine Herbin
Dani Holmqvist
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Vicky Hurst
Karine Icher
Juli Inkster
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Kim Kaufman
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
Katherine Kirk
Joanna Klatten
P.K. Kongkraphan
Jessica Korda
Nelly Korda
Olafia Kristinsdottir
Candie Kung
Min Seo Kwak
Brittany Lang
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Ilhee Lee
JeongEun Lee
Min Lee
Amelia Lewis
Stacy Lewis
Xi Yu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Gaby Lopez
Lee Lopez
Mo Martin
Ally McDonald
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Sydnee Michaels
Giulia Molinaro
Becky Morgan
Belen Mozo
Therese O'Hara
Ryann O'Toole
Hee Young Park
Jane Park
Annie Park
Sadena Parks
Maria Parra
Katherine Perry
Pornanong Phatlum
Gerina Piller
Morgan Pressel
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
*Georgette Rolle
Madelene Sagstrom
Lizette Salas
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
Alena Sharp
Kelly Shon
Sarah Jane Smith
Jennifer Song
Nontaya Srisawang
Angela Stanford
Marissa Steen
Jackie Stoelting
Kris Tamulis
Kelly Tan
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Ayako Uehara
Mariajo Uribe
Michelle Wie
Cheyenne Woods
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Julie Yang
Angel Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Sun Young Yoo
* Sponsor invite
Alternates
1. Sandra Changkija
2. Mina Harigae
3. Brooke Pancake
4. Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
5. Demi Runas
6. Holly Clyburn
7. Madeleine Sheils
