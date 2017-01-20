World No. 2 Jutanugarn, defending champ Hyo Joo Kim to compete in Pure Silk classic

Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 2 player in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, and Hyo Joo Kim, the defending champion, headline the final commitment list for the fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, set for January 23– 9 at the Ocean Club Golf Course at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The final field of 108 players will be completed after two spots are awarded from Monday’s 18-hole qualifier at Ocean Club.

A total of four of the top 10 players in the Rolex Rankings and 10 of the top 20 from the 2016 LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) money list are entered. In addition to Jutanugarn, the other top 10 players in the field are No. 5 Lexi Thompson of the United States, No. 6 Sei Young Kim of South Korea (the 2015 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic winner) and No. 8 Brooke Henderson of Canada.

Jutanugarn, a native of Thailand, won a tour-leading five titles in her second LPGA season, not only beating World No. 1 Lydia Ko for player of the year, but also capturing the Race to the CME Globe title and topping the season’s money list. Among her five victories was her first major title at the RICOH Women’s British Open.

Hyo Joo Kim shot a closing 7-under 66 at the Ocean Club Golf Course last year to beat Sei Young Kim, Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis by two strokes for her third LPGA title with an 18-under 274 total. Jessica Korda and Ilhee Lee, who won this event in 2014 and 2013, respectively, also return.

The field also includes sponsor invite Natalie Gulbis and Bahamian Georgette Rolle, who won The Bahamas’ qualifier in December to earn her fourth berth in the tournament.

“The course is in excellent condition, the field is just about set, and we are looking forward to the fifth edition of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic,” said Emily Norell, tournament

director. “The tournament has solidified over 400 volunteers and our success in the local community provides a platform for us to welcome the top 108 female golfers in the world and kick off the LPGA season in paradise. Our sponsorship remains strong and our partners Pure Silk, The Islands of The Bahamas and Atlantis, always put on a first-class show. Record crowds are to be expected, and we are ready.”

For more tournament information, interested persons are asked to contact the tournament office at (242) 677-6470 or visit the event’s website at www.puresilkbahamasclassic.com.





2017 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

Final commitment list

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Amy Anderson

Laetitia Beck

Katie Burnett

Dori Carter

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Cydney Clanton

Jacqui Concolino

Paula Creamer

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Austin Ernst

Simin Feng

Dana Finkelstein

Sandra Gal

Laura Gonzalez Escallon

Jaye Marie Green

Casey Grice

*Natalie Gulbis

Jennifer Ha

Nasa Hataoka

Caroline Hedwall

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Herbin

Dani Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Vicky Hurst

Karine Icher

Juli Inkster

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Kim Kaufman

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Katherine Kirk

Joanna Klatten

P.K. Kongkraphan

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Olafia Kristinsdottir

Candie Kung

Min Seo Kwak

Brittany Lang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Ilhee Lee

JeongEun Lee

Min Lee

Amelia Lewis

Stacy Lewis

Xi Yu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Gaby Lopez

Lee Lopez

Mo Martin

Ally McDonald

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Sydnee Michaels

Giulia Molinaro

Becky Morgan

Belen Mozo

Therese O'Hara

Ryann O'Toole

Hee Young Park

Jane Park

Annie Park

Sadena Parks

Maria Parra

Katherine Perry

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Morgan Pressel

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

*Georgette Rolle

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong

Alena Sharp

Kelly Shon

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Nontaya Srisawang

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Jackie Stoelting

Kris Tamulis

Kelly Tan

Lexi Thompson

Yani Tseng

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Michelle Wie

Cheyenne Woods

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Julie Yang

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Sun Young Yoo

* Sponsor invite

Alternates

1. Sandra Changkija

2. Mina Harigae

3. Brooke Pancake

4. Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

5. Demi Runas

6. Holly Clyburn

7. Madeleine Sheils



