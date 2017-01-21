Stuart invited to Mets spring training

Bahamian baseball player Jervis “Champ” Stuart continues to make a name for himself as a pro, and now, the 24-year-old has another opportunity to move up the New York Mets’ prospect list next month.

This week, Stuart was one of 13 minor league players that received an invitation to the club’s Major League spring training, which begins February 19 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The players selected will make up the Mets’ Grapefruit League team this season. Organized Grapefruit League play begins on February 24.

The Mets will play their first game the following day against the Washington Nationals.

Following a stellar regular season last year, Stuart was named to the Scottsdale Scorpions’ roster for the Offseason Arizona Fall League, which usually is made up of Double-A and Triple-A players.

In 19 games, Stuart hit .300 with 12 runs scored, five RBI, 12 stolen bases an On Base Percentage (OBP) of .329 with one home run.

“He rates at the top of the scouting scale as a runner,” said MLB.com writer Johnathan Mayo of Stuart’s emergence. “A former multi-spot standout, the other parts of his game are a bit raw, but he’s not without tools. He’s willing to work counts and draw walks, knowing his job is to get on base. He has some strength, unlike some pure speed guys, giving hope that there’s some hitting ability to be unlocked.”

Last year was a huge one in terms of Champ’s ascension to the top of the prospect pool. His season was highlighted by his appearance as a pinch runner in the final Grapefruit League game for the Mets in spring training. He also had a stellar season with the Port St. Lucie Mets in Single-A Advanced. Stuart’s effort eventually led to a Double-A call up with the Binhamton Mets.

Through 114 games in both leagues, Stuart hit .240 with 34 RBI and eight home runs.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement to get better. I went up to Double-A last year, but there’s definitely more in the tank and more room for improvement,” said Stuart on his recent success. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Prio to his time with the Scorpions, Stuart was one of 10 Bahamians who competed for Team Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in June in Brooklyn, New York.



