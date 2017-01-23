Worrell grabs early lead at Great Abaco Classic

GREAT ABACO — Opening-round play in the inaugural Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club was suspended at 5:49 p.m. on Sunday due to darkness, with a number of players in the afternoon wave yet to complete their rounds. Chris Worrell of Houston, Texas, making just his second career Web.com Tour start, overcame gusty winds in excess of 25 miles per hour (mph) to shoot 6-under 66 on day one, good for the unofficial overnight lead heading into Monday’s second round of play.

The former University of Tulsa golfer began his week in the 7:20 a.m. grouping on No. 10 at the Abaco Club, posting quick birdies on 11 and 12, as well as the par-5 14th, where a greenside pitch shot hit the pin and settled to four feet for a third birdie.

“I was fortunate to get an early tee time and got a few holes in before the wind really started,” said Worrell. “I got off to a pretty good start and was 3-under through five holes and kept it going and birdied the holes that were birdie-able and held on for the ones that weren’t.”

Worrell turned in 3-under 33, then hit his third shot from 80 yards into the par-5 first to four feet, converting the birdie try to reach 4-under overall. Back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 pushed him to 6-under for the day, which is where he finished after a birdie-bogey close on Nos. 8 and 9, thanks to a three-putt from 40 feet.

“You have to keep the ball in play on this course. You have to hit the right clubs off the tees, because you can try and overpower the course,” he said. “Keeping it in the grass and keeping it low in the wind is definitely helpful.”

Worrell spent 2015 and 2016 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada, posting three top-25 finishes in 17 combined starts – including a career-best tied for 12th at last year’s Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON.

The Oklahoma native entered Web.com Tour Q-School in the fall of 2016, and successfully advanced to final stage, where a 5-under 281 total delivered a tie for 32nd finish, in turn giving him exempt status through the second reshuffle of the 2017 Tour season.

At the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Worrell was one of many players to fall victim to strong winds throughout the early part of the event, posting rounds of 82 and 79 for a 161 total to miss the cut in his Web.com Tour debut.

The 17-over-par total, which left him six shots outside of the cut line, sent Worrell back to Houston to work on his wind game in anticipation of similar conditions in Abaco.

“I haven’t really practiced a whole lot in the wind, so Exuma was almost like a totally new experience. It was like I didn’t know what I was doing in the wind,” said Worrell, who moved from Oklahoma to Houston last summer. “When I went home I made sure I was hitting a lot of flighted shots – the shots I was going to be hitting today.”

Worrell finished tied for 132nd at Q-School in 2015, which left him with less-than-ideal status for the 2016 Web.com Tour season. This time around, he opens the year with access to early-season events – an advantage he is cognizant of and plans to utilize.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “If you asked me 12 months ago where I wanted to be, this was it. It’s a great opportunity. If you play well, a year from now you can be on the PGA Tour.”

Four players are tied for second with matching rounds of 4-under 68, including Andrew Putnam, Martin Piller and Jimmy Gunn.

Putnam entered the week in Abaco on the heels of a tied for eighth finish at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic after finishing 41st on the 2016 Web.com Tour money list. The 27-year-old made 18 of 22 cuts last year, notching eight top-25 finishes – including a season-best tied for fourth efforts at the Servientrega Championship and the Digital Ally Open.

First-round play at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic will resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, with second-round play set to begin as scheduled.

The total purse of the tournament is $600,000, with $108,000 going to the champion.



