Knowles trying to work past offensive struggles

After getting off to a torrid start to the 2016-2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I basketball season, senior forward Danrad Knowles and his Houston Cougars have hit a bit of a slump over the last two weeks, dropping their last three games, and four of their last five.

The Cougars’ most recent loss came on Saturday, 85-64 to the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs. Knowles finished that game with four points and five rebounds.

“I’ve been in a slump,” said Knowles of his recent play. “I’m going to figure it out and put it together. I’ll find a way.”

To his credit, Cougars’ head coach Kelvin Sampson admits to playing Knowles, who’s better known by his alias “Chicken”, out of position sometimes. Knowles is listed at 6-foot10, 200 pounds, and has had to guard the other team’s centers on most occasions. Some nights, he competes at a 40-50 pound disadvantage.

This season, Knowles has faced Tacko Fall from Central Florida (7-feet, 290 pounds), Amida Brimah from Connecticut (7-feet, 230 pounds) and South Florida’s Ruben Guerrero (7-feet, 240 pounds).

“‘Chicken’ has struggled against big guys,” Sampson said. “If you are around 250, 260 or 270 pounds, he can't do that, but facing like-size guys, he has a chance.”

On Thursday, Knowles showed signs of breaking out of a nearly month-long slump with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Cougars' 70-67 overtime loss to Memphis. His putback with three seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime.

Just as it seemed that he would revert to the aggressive style that turned heads earlier in the season, Knowles attempted just five shots in a blowout loss on Saturday.

Although some may attribute his lack of size to his recent offensive struggles in the paint, Knowles said he doesn’t think playing out of position has anything to do with it.

“Yeah, center, it’s OK,” he said. “I don't mind competing. Just like I have to guard them, they have to guard me. I'm at a disadvantage, but they are at a disadvantage as well.”

Knowles is currently averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He and the Cougars will have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday when they take on Tulane (4-15 win/loss record). That game will be broadcasted live on CBS. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.



