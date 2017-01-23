Seymour shines at Rod McCravy Memorial

Bahamian national record holder in the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles Pedrya Seymour continued her strong start to the 2016-2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor track and field season, clocking a blazing personal best time of 7.98 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles on Saturday.

With that stunning run at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Kentucky, Seymour is now second in the NCAA Division I rankings, and fourth in the world. She is also second on Illinois’ all-time list.

Before the final, redshirt junior at Illinois Seymour set what was then a personal best in the prelims, running 8.09 seconds.

“She finds herself in a place where she knows what it takes to perform at a high level,” Illinois Associate Head Coach Randy Gillon said of Seymour. “She has high

expectations for herself.

We train with high expectations, so when it comes to competition, she knows how to get herself ready for that level of performance and competition.”

While Seymour was the top collegiate finisher in the race, Adidas athlete Kendra Harrison, the world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, won in 7.75 seconds. She was followed by Puma athlete Leah Nugent in 7.96 seconds.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton, a junior at Purdue, also ran in Saturday’s final. She finished the race in fourth in 8.05 seconds after running 8.09 seconds in the heats. Fellow Purdue junior, Bahamian Carmiesha Cox, ran a personal best time of 7.41 to finish fifth in the women’s 60m. She ran 7.44 seconds in the heats. The personal best run of 7.41 seconds moves Cox from fourth into a tie for third in school history. Cox was eighth overall in the women’s 200m in 23.94 seconds. Cox also ran the third leg of the women’s 4x400m team for Purdue, and helped them bring home a fourth-place finish with a time of 3:37.56. That time is the third-fastest in school history.

Running in the men’s 400m for Purdue, sophomore Kinard Rolle was among the top competitors. He ran out front in the second heat and ended up with a time of 47.54 seconds, which was second in his heat and third overall. The winning time was posted by another Bahamian, Henri Delauze, a junior at Miami. Delauze finished first overall in 47.42 seconds. He came back in the men’s 4x400m for Miami, and helped them to an eighth place finish in 3:12.16. Rolle ran the men’s 4x400m for Purdue, and helped them to a sixth place finish in a time of 3:10.38. Fellow Purdue sophomore, Bahamian Keanu Pennerman, finished 10th overall in the men’s 60m, in 6.86 seconds, and 18th overall in the men’s 200m in 22.04 seconds.

Bahamian Kirk Lewis, a junior at Clemson, finished second in his heat of the men’s 60m hurdles, in 8.01 seconds. He came back in the final, and finished fourth overall, in a personal best run of 7.88 seconds.

Bahamian Dannielle Gibson, a senior at Penn State, was ninth overall in the women’s long jump with a best jump of 5.59m (18 feet 4-1/4 inches), and finished second in the women’s triple jump with a best jump of 12.88m (42 feet 3-1/4 inches). Baylor’s senior Brianna Richardson won with a leap of 13m flat (42 feet 8 inches).

Over at the Auburn Invitational at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, Auburn sophomore Xavier Coakley finished third in the men’s 60m hurdles in 8.05 seconds. Auburn senior Teray Smith was second in the men’s 200m in 21.08 seconds. Alabama junior Jereem Richards won in 20.57 seconds. Bahamian Jenae Ambrose, a sophomore at Auburn, finished ninth overall in the women’s 60m in 7.55 seconds, just missing out on a spot in the final.

At the Cherry & Silver Invitational at the Albuquerque Convention Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Samson Colebrook from Barton County Community College, finished second overall in the men’s 200m in a personal best time of 21.47 seconds. In the men’s long jump at that same meet, Bahamian Alfredo Smith, also from Barton County Community College, finished eighth overall with a best leap of 6.96m (22 feet 10 feet).

Over at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia, East Tennessee State University senior Katrina Seymour was fourth overall, in 55 seconds flat.

In the 60m hurdles, Pedrya Seymour continues to show progression. After her stunning run at Rod McCravy Memorial, she is just now just one, one hundredth of a second off Devynne Charlton’s national record indoors.

Last weekend at the Illini Classic in Chicago, Illinois, USA, she won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.20 seconds, after running 8.13 seconds in the heats. This week, she lowered her personal best to 7.98 seconds.

In Chicago last week, it was a 1-3 Illinois sweep as sophomore Jayla Stewart finished second in 8.52 seconds, and junior Kortni Smyers-Jones was third in 8.60 seconds.

“Both Bloch-Jones and Seymour will be two of the people that will be a major factor at the end of the season at the national level,” Garner said of the pair this weekend. “A year ago, it was the Meyo Invite before we showed this ability in the hurdles, and this year it’s showing in mid-January. They’re working hard for Coach Gillon and it’s paying off.”

Last season, Seymour was a 2016 Outdoor All-American in the 100m hurdles and a 2016 Indoor All-American in the 60m hurdles.

She qualified for the 100m hurdles final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and was a Big Ten runner-up.



