Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic tees off with junior clinic

With the official start of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic just a few days away, some players have already gotten in the swing of things, taking part in the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Junior Clinic.

The clinic, which was held on Saturday at the Baillou Hills Driving Range, is one of the golf classic’s pre-tournament events. Over 20 kids ranging from the ages of 5-14 participated in the golf clinic. Instructors included Bahamian professional golfer Georgette Rolle and American professional golfers, Casey Grice and Regina Plasencia. Casey Grice said interacting with kids is the perfect way to start off a professional season.

“This is a great way to start things off, with the kids. Just to see their smiles and that there’s so much joy for the game. It’s a great reminder going into tournament week, to keep that joy, keep that fun going,” Grice said.

Grice who played in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournament last year, said playing with the kids reminded her of her introduction to golf.

“I love working with kids because that's how I started. I started on a driving range just like the Baillou Hills Driving Range,” she said. “My favorite part is seeing their eyes light up when they make contact with the ball. It's so much fun and I loved every minute of it. It's also neat to be back in The Bahamas and to kind of know the course and the area a little better. I'm just happy to be here in the warm weather.”

BGF Director of Junior Golf Ian Corbell said they look forward to the major tournament each year as it draws attention to the sport, and the exposure for the federation is invaluable.

“Not many people realize the driving range exists so when you have many golf tournaments going on through The Bahamas, you get to see the families, the caddies, the therapists that move as a unit and behind the scenes. You see the one golfer on the course but very rarely you get to see the back office. The BGF is working diligently to bring exposure to the sport and to get more people to come out going forward.”

A total of 108 of the best female golfers in the world will play in the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, which officially begins on January 25 and wraps up on January 29.

Admission is free to all spectators, and all general parking for the event will be available free of charge on Paradise Island. Spectators are asked to follow the posted signs.



