Culmer soars at Mark Colligan Memorial, finishes first

Coming off of hip labrum surgery last year, Bahamian jumper Kaiwan Culmer, on Saturday, showed that he’s ready to compete with some of the best collegiate athletes in the United States once again, winning the men’s triple jump event at the Mark Colligan Memorial Meet for a second consecutive year.

On his fourth attempt in the competition, Culmer recorded the winning jump, a personal best leap of 16.07 meters (m) – 52 feet 8-3/4 inches, the longest leap in the Big Ten Conference so far this season. Culmer’s jump also helped the Nebraska Cornhuskers to a first place finish at the event with 161 points. The mark places Culmer fifth in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I rankings, and seventh in school history.

“I definitely felt it,” Culmer said of the winning jump. “You always know the good ones. When I hit the dirt, I could feel it. Sometimes when you don't do that good; you stay in the sand pit a little longer. But when you do something good, you just jump up and know it was something good.”

Despite winning on Saturday, the New Providence native feels he can get even better as the season progresses, as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent.

“It’s been a tough six and seven months getting back,” he said. “I’m still not fully healed. I just was eager to get on the track to see what I could do. The results came out pretty good, and I know I can go a lot farther than I did.”

As a sophomore last season, Culmer won the Big Ten Conference triple jump indoor title with a personal best leap at the time, 15.76m (51 feet 8-1/2 inches). He set a personal best three times at those championships. He was third at the Tyson Invitational with a leap of 15.40m (50 feet 6-1/4 inches).

Although his outdoor season was cut short due to injury, Culmer finished eighth in the triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn first-team All-American honors. He finished with a best leap of 15.93m (52 feet 3-1/4 inches). He also set an outdoor personal best in the long jump at the Texas Invitational with a leap of 6.88m (22 feet 7 inches), and in the triple jump at the Big Ten Championships with a mark of 16.04m (52 feet 7-1/2 inches).



