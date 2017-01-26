Saunders expected to see larger role on offense next season

Although he may not have made the highlight plays for the Florida State Seminoles this season, tight end Mavin Saunders made huge strides on the field, and because of his production, is expected to see a lot more passes come his way next season.

Along with Saunders’ improved play, the Seminoles’ inability to land a high-end wide receiver could also work in his favor.

Saunders, a former basketball recruit, led all FSU players with 18.2 yards-per-catch and 13.0 yards-per-target after averaging just 4.7 yards-per-target in 2015.

He also showed improvement as a blocker, coming up with a number of key plays that helped FSU get into the endzone at several points this season.

“He’s done nothing but improve,” said fellow tight end Ryan Izzo of Saunders’ blocking. “His technique, his mentality as a player — he’s just gotten better every week. Through fall camp he showed how far he (has) really has come since he got here. Those two-tight-end-sets we played shows how far he’s come.”

As a result of them not having a strong receiving core, it’s expected that the Seminoles will run a lot of two-tight-end-sets. They played with it a bit last season, but not for extended stretches.

Saunders combined for 29 catches, 409 yards and two touchdowns this season. The year before he recorded 20 catches, 262 yards and two touchdowns.

“You don’t see a lot of two-tights any more. That’s good for us. Then we become the different thing,” said FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher. “Saunders is getting better and better. He’s grinding and doing better and now has a chance to be a really good player. Mavin is athletic and is learning to become a good football player. When that happens, he can do whatever he wants.”

Saunders, a 6’6”, 250-pound tight end appeared in eight games for Florida State last season, making two starts. He recorded 10 receptions for 182 yards.

His best game came in a 37-35 loss to North Carolina on October 1, where he caught three passes for 74 yards.



