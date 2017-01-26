Cleare’s improved play pivotal for Texas

Despite the recent struggles the Texas Longhorns’ men’s basketball team has faced over the last few weeks, senior center Shaquille “Shaq” Cleare has done his part to give them a fighting chance on a nightly basis.

Cleare, who transferred to Texas in 2014 from Maryland, has averaged double-digit figures over the last four games, including a career-high 23 points in an 84-83 win over Oklahoma on Monday, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

“Shaq has been our most consistent person this year, our most consistent teammate,” said Texas coach Shaka Smart. “He’s been by far our most selfless player on our team.”

Cleare lost 40 pounds this offseason, and has showed improved quickness and conditioning this season. Prior to this year, Cleare was occasionally criticized for being out of shape.

“He was talking to some of our younger players recently and said, ‘this is the first year that I’m actually in college,’” Smart said. “What he meant was understanding what really goes into being a high level, successful college basketball player.”

Cleare, who is averaging a career-high 21.3 minutes per game this season has found consistent success in the post as of late.

He’s played over 25 minutes five times so far and has still been able to produce late, which is something he had struggled with in the past.

“It’s a great feeling,” Cleare said after Monday’s game. “But, I’m surrounded by great guards. A lot of guys play with selfish guys, my guys are great. They share the ball well and they put me in good positions down low.”

Cleare is just one of two seniors on this year’s team. This has forced him to step into a leadership role for Texas.

Although it’s a role he is still adjusting to, coach Smart said that ‘Shaq’ is a quick learner who is improving quickly.

“It’s important, we want him to speak up even more,” Smart said. “Because he knows a lot more than other guys. When he does speak up, it carries a lot of weight.”

With the Big12/ SEC Challenge against Georgia coming up on Saturday, Texas will need more of Cleare’s leadership to get past the Bulldogs.

Cleare, a native of Andros, is currently averaging 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.



