Landry wins Great Abaco Classic

WINDING BAY, Great Abaco – Andrew Landry’s first trip to Great Abaco will certainly be a memorable one!

On the strength of a third round six-under 66 and a final round five-under 67, Landry, who played on the PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Tour last year, surged to the forefront of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club at Winding Bay, and never looked back.

He secured his second Web.com Tour victory, coming from behind to post a 16-under 272 four-day total in the inaugural classic. It was a golf tournament that unusually started on a Sunday and ended on a Wednesday.

The American champion shot an eagle putt on the eighth hole, birdied hole number nine and was seven-under in his final 11 holes. He shot another eagle at hole number 14. Landry said it was a great way to end his Bahamian experience this year, after faltering at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic two weeks ago.

“I actually got off to a rocky start, but I was able to shoot seven under on my final 11 holes. The eagle on eight was huge, and the birdie on nine kept the momentum going,” said the classic’s first champion. “I was not happy with Exuma at all. We had some 40-plus miles per hour wind, and that absolutely destroyed me. That was just one of those things that you have to let go, and keep on going about your business. I’m just happy to be back in the winner’s circle again, and ready to go home and see my wife.”

Landry turned in rounds of 71, 68, 66 and 67 on the par-72 course, which is ranked as one of the best in the Caribbean. He finished three shots ahead of overnight leader heading into the final day, Jimmy Gunn of Scotland (13-under 275). Zecheng Dou, of China, was third with a 12-under 276 for the tournament. Exuma Champion American Kyle Thompson missed the mid-week cut.

“This was an absolutely beautiful course,” said Landry. “The fairways were perfect, the bunkers were good, and it was just a great layout. I didn’t get off to that great of a start, but I finished strong with three great rounds.

“Everyone here has been absolutely the nicest people in the entire world. I’m definitely coming back for vacation, and maybe move down here.”

With the PGA’s Hero World Challenge being held in December, two PGA Web.com events in succession, and the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic starting today, Director General of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism Joy Jibrilu said that the sport of gold is at an all-time high in The Bahamas. Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge and the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) classic are both in New Providence, and the two PGA Web.com events were in the Family Islands.

“This was the second week of two weeks of exceptional golf in The Bahamas, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Jibrilu. “The PGA Web.com event at Sandals Resort in Exuma was truly wonderful. The athletes’ response to that island was phenomenal. To top that off with Abaco was truly a fantastic experience.

“As a Bahamian, I am not allowed to say that one was better than the other, but I believe that all would agree with me that the golf course here at the Abaco Club at Winding Bay is spectacular. It is rated as one of the best in the Caribbean. What we are trying to do is showcase The Bahamas as the golfing capital of the Caribbean, and we are well on our way to doing that, if we are not already there. The Bahamas is certainly becoming known as the place to play golf. Golf is better in The Bahamas.”

As for the 29-year-old champion from Nederland, Texas, USA, he said that his goal is to get back on the PGA Tour. His best finish in a major was a tie for 15th at the U.S. Open last year.

In the Great Abaco Classic this week, he shared the 54-hole lead with fellow American Chase Parker, took the lead for good with a birdie on the 13th hole and then made eagle on the par-5 14th to start to pull away.



