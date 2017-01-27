Picturesque Abaco Club looking to host classic on annual basis

For the Web.com Tour to go into Great Abaco this week, a world-class golf course was preferred and a top notch resort was required.

At the Abaco Club at Winding Bay, organizers got both. The Ministry of Tourism, in conjunction with the PGA Web.com Tour and bd Global, LLC, staged two fantastic golf tournaments on Exuma and Abaco over the past two weeks. The latter, the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, wrapped up on Wednesday at the Abaco Club at Winding Bay.

Joe Deitch, chairman of Southworth Development, said that resort received rave reviews from the many guests this week, inclusive of players, caddies and tournament officials. He said that one of his favorite things is being with guests when they visit the resort for the first time.

“They know that it is a nice resort, but when they get here, they are like, ‘Oh my God’. It is so friendly, so safe and so wonderful,” he said. “With it being self-contained, it is conducive for the entire family. Families just love this place, and you can see why. This place is just unbelievable. I’ve lived all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place this beautiful. The beach is amazing, and when you add in all of the amenities – the bonefishing, the tennis, the spa and the food, and of course the people – this is the best. Abaco is this pristine island that a lot of people in the U.S. are not aware of, and this resort offers the best of Abaco. Visitors from the States are always surprised to find out how close it is and how wonderful it is.”

The club was created about 10 years ago with the idea of being a rare kind of community – a tropical paradise where club members, homeowners and visitors could escape the rigors of everyday life and relax in a beautiful setting. The golf course was rated as one of the best in the entire Caribbean region, and the club was transformed into a 4.3 star resort by Southworth Development, which came on board two years ago.

“We have been working pretty close with the homeowners, and it has been paradise in paradise,” said Deitch. “The reaction by the players this week has been absolutely heart-warming. It is a business trip for them, but if they have an opportunity to mix fun into their business, this is the place. I know some of the guys are kicking themselves from not bringing their families down. They are already talking about bringing them next year.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Southworth Development David Southworth said that they have worked with the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) Tour before, and welcomed the opportunity to host the Web.com Tour this past week.

“When we had the chance to host the Web.com event here we jumped at the opportunity. We thought that it would be great to showcase not only Abaco and The Bahamas, but our community as well,” he said. “The benefits for us and the exposure are two-fold. It’s validation of this golf course for sure. It’s one that has been written about and ranked as high as number one in The Bahamas and very high in the Caribbean. The course is maintained in this position on a day-to-day basis. It’s a wonderful course, and it’s just getting better with age. Also, a tournament of this magnitude just puts us on a different level as it relates to destination resorts and clubs.”

Southworth said that they would love for the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic to become an annual event, and they are working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and the PGA Web.com Tour to ensure that it is.



