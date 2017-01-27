Web.com Tour in The Bahamas was a smashing success

The dawn of the PGA Web.com Tour in The Bahamas this year - Exuma and Abaco - was a smashing success, and it all came together under the management of bd Global, LLC, and its president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brooks Downing.

Downing is the one who brought the separate entities together, after being charged by the Ministry of Tourism to produce a sports event in The Bahamas that would show the true beauty of the country - the unique landscape and all the amenities of the Family Islands.

Out of that agreement came the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic that was held January 8-11 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course and the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic that wrapped up on Wednesday at the Abaco Club at Winding Bay on the island of Abaco. Both events were Web.com Tour events, representing the first time that the tour came to The Bahamas.

“When we were challenged with the opportunity to develop something on the Family Islands, there was a desire to show the true Bahamas. Without question, we have been able to do that with the two Web.com events on Exuma and Abaco,” said Downing. “Everything that both of these islands have was showcased to tourists. What really is developing is a golf brand. The brand will drive interest from around the world to play at these unbelievably well-structured courses. It was great secret in golf that these type of courses exist so close off the east coast of the U.S. The golf community in the states will want to come to The Bahamas because of these courses and these events.”

The course at the Abaco Club has been written about on numerous occasions, and at one point, was ranked as one of the best in the entire Caribbean region. The unique landscape of the course itself, its deep bunkers and swirling wins make the course very challenging. Still, Great Abaco Classic winner Andrew Landry, of the United States, was able to shoot a 16-under 272 over the course of the four days to emerge victorious. He closed with a five-under 67, and said he preferred it over the one at Emerald Bay. The course at Emerald Bay has its own amenities and characteristics that makes it so unique. It is designed by legendary golfer Greg “The Shark” Norman.

“The beauty of Exuma is what came about from a media and awareness standpoint from the hosting of the Great Exuma Classic there,” said Downing. “From digital media alone, the Web.com Tour grew about 20 percent. This is a 28-year-old tour, and in four days, the exposure was off the charts. There was complete activity and interest from the golf community from around the world.

“Here at Winding Bay, this is truly a world-class course. The players have seen courses like this in exclusive areas around the world, but to come here and have the sheer beauty – the picturesque scenes and the wildlife – is truly amazing. They’re all talking about next year, and how they will bring their friends and family if they come back.”

Downing, who spent more than 25 years in the sports industry, said that the unique schedule of Sunday through Wednesday was a tremendous boost as well. The two events were the only golf tournaments in the world in those time slots, and both received tremendous exposure from the Golf Channel which broadcasted live. The two inaugural champions were Americans Kyle Thompson (Exuma) and Landry (Abaco). Both received purses of $108,000. The total prize money was $600,000 for each.

As for Downing, he began his career in media and public relations, and today he owns one of the fastest growing sports marketing agencies in the United States. He is looking forward the 2nd Annual Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and the 2nd Annual Bahamas Great Abaco Classic next year.



