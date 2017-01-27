Fox listed as eighth best prospect in Rays organization

Despite the fact that he was sidelined toward the end of last season with a foot injury, Bahamian professional baseball player Lucius Fox didn’t lose much ground on the Tampa Bay Rays’ prospect list, falling just one spot from his initial ranking that he received when he was traded there last year.

Fox was listed as the eighth-best prospect in the organization, according to the list put out by the team yesterday. The 19-year-old, whose signing bonus with the San Francisco Giants in 2015 turned the baseball world on its ear, received an overall scout grade of 50, according to MLB.com.

Fox received a grade of 55 for his hitting, 40 for power, 70 in the run with his legs and an arm grade of 55.

“He struggled somewhat making his pro debut in 2016 as a 19-year-old in low Class A, though that was somewhat expected given his age and his 18-month layoff from game action. At the trade deadline, the Giants shipped Fox, along with right-handed pitcher Michael Santos and big leaguer Matt Duffy, to the Rays in exchange for Matt Moore.

“The best athlete in the 2015 international class, Fox has plus-plus speed and three more tools that should be at least solid. A switch-hitter with a line-drive stroke, he has the approach and the wheels to become a lead-off hitter and prolific base stealer. Fox's range, quick hands and arm fit easily at shortstop. Some scouts don't love his middle-infield actions and think he'll fit better in center field, though the Giants believed he could stay at short, lauding his ability to learn quickly,” said the official MLB (Major League Baseball) report on Fox.

Fox made his debut with the Augusta GreenJackets of the South Atlantic Class A League.

In 75 games, Fox hit .207 with 46 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. He had a .277 slugging percentage, an on-base percentage of .305, an OPS (On-base Plus Slugging) of .582, two home-runs, four triples and six doubles.

Fox received a $6,000,000 signing bonus, much more than he would have received had he been drafted. It went on record as the largest professional signing bonus ever given to a Bahamian athlete in any sport.



