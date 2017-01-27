Lincicome ahead at Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

The premier female golfers in the world took to the One&Only Ocean Club’s Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course yesterday with hopes of putting together four solid rounds of golf and being named the 2017 Ladies Professional Golf Association’s (LPGA) Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic Champion.

After the first 18 holes of stroke play, American Brittany Lincicome emerged as the leader. She finished with a record nine-under par 64 opening round, including an eagle on the seventh hole and birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, 11th, 14th and 15th holes.

“I was making everything today,” Lincicome said jokingly of her performance. “It was a pretty easy day. I made 30-footers, 10-footers and five-footers. I didn’t really have to make too many par saves, which was nice. I would have loved to have had a four on that last hole to have no fives on the scorecard.”

Lincicome is looking for her first win since the ANA Inspiration major title back in 2015.

She is followed on the leadership board by Americans Meghan King and Stacy Lewis, and P.K. Kongkraphan of Thailand, all tied for second with identical scores of seven-under par 66.

“I think I just feel a lot more confidence coming here. I know this course a little better. I just have a lot of good memories, so I think having all that behind me, that definitely gave me a lot of confidence coming in here,” said King of her opening day performance. “It was kind of an easy round. I had a great group, so I didn’t really have to worry. Last year I didn’t know anyone, so I was pretty nervous about who I was playing with.”

Celine Herbin, of France; Simin Feng, of China; and American Gerina Piller are tied for fifth at six-under-par; seven players are currently tied for eighth.

Bahamian Georgette Rolle, who’s competing in the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for the fourth time, is tied for 102nd with Charley Hull of Switzerland.

Rolle shot birdies on the first, second, seventh and 15th holes, but struggled to find consistency on the day. She shot double bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes and had a bogey on the ninth hole as well.

There are currently 108 golfers competing in the fifth annual classic at the One&Only Ocean Club on Paradise Island.

This year’s classic offers a total purse of $1.4 million, plus a full allocation of points in the Race to the CME Globe season-long competition. The winner receives $210,000 and 500 CME Globe points.



