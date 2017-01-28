Lincicome remains in front after Day 2

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Pure Silk Classic Bahamas continued yesterday at the One&Only Ocean Club’s Golf Course on Paradise Island.

After two rounds of competition, American Brittany Lincicome remained on top, finishing 15 strokes over par. She shot birdies on the first three holes and made an ace on the 12th hole to work her way back to the top after trailing Gerina Piller for most of the day.

Lincicome credits playing in a Diamond Resort tournament last week for her fast start.

“I don’t like to beat balls on the driving range or practice that much for that matter. So playing in an event, obviously there’s a little pressure,” she said. “Although it was for fun, there was still some pressure and I wanted to do well. It was nice to kind of get back out there and be in competition again, obviously getting ready for this week.”

Piller finished the second round with the second best score of 14-under-par. She’s now tied for fifth overall.

Stacy Lewis finished the day in third at 13-under-par and tied for second overall with American Megan Khang.

Lexi Thompson was fourth on the day, shooting 12-under par, while Khang rounds out the top five at 10-under-par.

Thompson is currently in a four-way tie for fifteenth.

“Coming here, I was a little skeptical about the wind earlier in the week, but everyone’s playing through it,” said Khang. “Still, just getting to come back here with all the good memories. I have my dad on the bag this year so it’s good to have him here and he can actually see the course.”

Bahamian Georgette Rolle finished the day tied for 104th at six-over-par.

Tournament action continues today and wraps up on Sunday. This year’s tournament features the 2016 LPGA Money List Leader and five-time champion, Ariya Jutanugarn. The field also includes several of Hall of Fame players, including Julie Inkster.



