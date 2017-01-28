The big reveal

The Official Match Ball that will be used during the upcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was revealed to the public yesterday for the first time during a brief launch ceremony at Arawak Cay Beach.

Members of the team representing The Bahamas, along with the event’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC), presented the game ball to Prime Minister Perry Christie, as a symbol of gratitude for his support of the historic event.

The Adidas Praia ball was presented in unique fashion, showcasing the local culture and beauty of The Bahamas. A traditional Bahamian scull boat brought the ball to shore as a local band played Bahamian music using traditional instruments.

The 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is set for April 27-May 7, and will be staged at the newly renovated Bahamas Football Association (BFA) Beach Soccer Facility.

“I am fully in support of this event,” said Christie. “Some 70 percent of The Bahamas’ economy is driven by tourism, whether directly or indirectly. There is also a view that a country shouldn’t put too much stock into one product. But if you look at London, New York and a few other places, they provide a perfect example of how tourism can help the economy to flourish. I talked to P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, and he indicated to me that Usain Bolt and a few singers bring more money into Jamaica than the entire banana industry. They also export athletes.

“He embraced the idea of sports as an industry. And when I sat with Sydney Poitier at his home some time ago, he told me that there are more people like him in The Bahamas. More Rihanna’s in the Caribbean and more Usain Bolt’s. I know that we have produced exceptional athletes, although our emphasis has been on track and field. I give you this historical perspective with the understanding that we have talent in our country. I never understood the idea of building sports until my nephew showed me how he was trying to build his career as a soccer player. I didn’t understand how that in turn could spark all of this.”

The adidas Praia stands out with a vibrant blue color, which represents the turquoise oceans of The Bahamas. The specifically engineered low-weight, low-pressure, blue beach soccer ball was designed to enhance the display of the acrobatic skills typical to beach soccer.

“We know that this Official Match Ball reveal will heighten anticipation as the clock counts down to April 27,” said BFA President Anton Sealy. “It is a beautiful ball and fans can expect to see it flying through the air with some spectacular tricks. This launch today also gives the millions of fans around the world a little taste of the beauty and culture of The Bahamas that they can expect if they join us for this exciting event.”

Along with Prime Minister Christie, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchombe joined the celebration.

Bahamas team players Lesley St Fleur, Kyle Williams and Gavin Christie also gave the ball a test run in front of the Prime Minister in the BFA’s practice facility, located on Arawak Cay Beach.



