Former Olympic runner looking to make a giant comeback in athletics

Local sprinter Andretti Bain got on the track for the first time this season on Saturday at the 14th Annual Club Monica Athletics Track and Field Classic, which was held at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Although it was only to run a leg of the open men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay, Bain said that he was excited to get out and apply some of things he’s worked on in practice. The local meet was just a small step toward what Bain hopes can be a major bounce-back season for him in the men’s 400m. Bain, 31, said he plans to officially begin his season at a meet in Florida next month.

“Right now I’m pretty much done with my offseason training. I’m just looking to work on my execution more than anything,” Bain said. “At this point, I’m solely going by how I feel. I probably won’t be concerned about times until around March or April, closer to the time when the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations selects the top four or six guys who will represent the country.”

The Oral Roberts University Hall of Famer said that his main goal for this year is to be a part of the team that represents The Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) World Championships, set for August 4-13, in London, England. Before attending Oral Robers, Bain got his breakthrough in athletics as a member of the St. John’s College Giants track and field team.

“I really look forward to getting back on the world championship stage,” he said. “If I get there, I want to be able to compete and not just make up a number. I want to be able to give a strong effort and represent the country.”

Bain has a personal best time of 44.62 seconds in the men’s 400m, which he set at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Championships in 2008. That year, he had a great year, winning the indoor and outdoor national titles, and a silver medal at the Olympics. However, the following year he suffered a major setback with a severe back injury, which led to a pulled right hamstring and quad issues.

He popped back up in 2010, running a respectable 45.44 seconds to finish second at BAAA National Championships, but he pulled the hamstring again 2011, and never got back to the world-class level where he was in 2008.



