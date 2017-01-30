Johnson fails to make weight for middleweight fight

Bahamian professional boxer Tureano “Reno” Johnson (19-1, 13 KOs) was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday after being sidelined for 15 months due to a shoulder injury. He was set to take on Mexican middleweight Antonio Gutierrez (21-2-1) on the undercard of the Francisco Vargas-Miguel Berchelt card, but unfortunately, the fight was scrapped after Johnson failed to make the required weight on Friday afternoon.

Johnson tipped the scale at 164 pounds, and Gutierrez weighed in at 159 pounds. The middleweight division caps at 160 pounds.

The fight was one of three non-televised fights on Golden Boy Promotions’ showcase card, which were staged at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and live-streamed by Ring TV.

The fight was going to be Johnson’s first since defeating Irishman Eamonn O’Kane, where he earned the mandatory number one contender spot for the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) middleweight title. No fighter or any member of Golden Boy Promotions commented on the situation, nor has any word been given as to whether or not the fight will take place on a different date.

Prior to the weigh-in, Johnson said he respected Gutierrez as a fighter, and that he was excited to get back into the ring against stiff competition.

“Gutierrez is a decorated fighter,” Johnson said. “He is from a very strong heritage of Mexican background. Mexican fighters have a tendency to be very tough and very good. This fight is no pushover at all. He poses a great threat in the front of me, but I’m sure I’m capable of overcoming this. This fight means the world to me. Right now, I am still the mandatory contender for the world title. My injury postponed that opportunity, but I feel healthy now. I have been waiting for this feeling for a while.”

Since his last fight, Johnson has been worked on by Drs. Sandeep Goud and Valentine Grimes, he received therapy from Dr. Edwardo Thompson and his assistant at the Anachronist Spine Institute, trained locally with his sister Kayla Johnson, and now works with Coach Jason Jorgensen in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Johnson was originally set to fight reigning IBF Middleweight Champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) on HBO’s pay-per-view on April 23 of last year, but he had to pull out of that fight after undergoing shoulder surgery.



