Countdown begins for Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament

PLANTATION, Florida — The countdown has begun for the Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament taking place in Grand Bahama, April 20-23, 2017.

About 300 persons are expected to participate in the event, which combines big game fishing with kayaking for a $10,000 prize and experience of a lifetime in the pristine waters of The Bahamas.

Fish caught during the tournament will be given to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, Flamingo Bay Hotel and Marina, and volunteers assisting with the project.

According to Richard Treco, Sr. Manager of Vertical Markets for the Ministry of Tourism, this event has gained tremendous interest.

“This event, now in its fourth year, has gained tremendous interest and notoriety for anglers and sporting enthusiasts from throughout the USA, Canada, China and Brazil,” he said. “We have seen the competition grow each year from 40 anglers in our inaugural year in 2014 to some 280 participants last year.

“The high level of competition, coupled with our incredible on-island authentic cultural experiences and diverse product offering, makes this event most attractive for the seasoned as well as relatively new to the sport, angler.”

Pre and post tournament packages range from $595 triple or quadruple occupancy for a three-night stay to $1370 single occupancy for a seven-night stay inclusive of tournament registration, hotel accommodations at the Flamingo Bay Hotel and Marina, round-trip transportation for the angler and his/her kayak from Port Everglades to Grand Bahama, a cocktail reception and the awards dinner.

Joe Hector, of Extreme Kayak Fishing International and organizer of the event, said he is excited to work with the Ministry of Tourism on this tournament, and is particularly pleased with the rapid growth of this event.

“The Bahamas Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament truly is the gold standard for kayak fishing in the world, as it provides everything into one great getaway; fun and family adventures, awesome fishing from white and blue marlins to huge mutton snappers, friendly people and the most beautiful destination in the world.”

Persons interested in registering for the tournament can visit the website www.extremekayakfishing.com. The sponsors for this year’s tournament are the Ministry of Tourism, Turbo USA, Nautical Ventures, Costa, Fishbrain, Balearia Bahamas Express, Pompano Ford, Flamingo Bay Hotel and Marina, Sands Beer and H. Forbes Charter.



