UB athletics takes part in first indoors meet

The University of The Bahamas (UB) athletics team made history this past weekend, taking part in its first indoor meet.

The squad traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, to compete in the Fred Wilt Invitational that was hosted by Purdue University inside the Lambert Fieldhouse arena.

Decathlete Ken Mullings, who won a silver medal at the CARIFTA Games last year, took part in two events for UB. He was second in both the 60 meters (m) hurdles and the men’s high jump. In the 60m hurdles, he finished in 8.14 seconds, trailing Purdue junior Justin Veteto to the tape. Veteto was timed in 8.07 seconds.

Another UB athlete, Avery Thompson, was third in that race, in 8.22 seconds.

Mullings also took part in the high jump, clearing 2.06m (6 feet 9 inches) to finish second. The winner, Eric Blackman, a junior at Purdue, also cleared 2.06m, but prevailed based on number of knockdowns. Dakota Thompson, a junior at Butler, cleared 1.96m (6 feet 5-1/4 inches) for third place; Stony Duncanson, from UB, cleared the same height but settled for fourth based on number of knockdowns.

“I think that the whole team performed excellent for our first indoors meet. We had a lot of good results,” said Mullings. “There is only room for improvement. I look forward to better results in the future – just trying to achieve better goals.”

His coach had nothing but high praise.

“Right now, Ken is on a semi-professional level. When you look at the times and the marks, and being indoors for the first time, he is right up there,” said team head coach Rupert Gardiner. “He would have won those events at the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) with those performances. Also, I’m so proud of Avery, because in practice, he wasn’t doing that well. He rebounded and performed very well at this meet. We have a great freshman class, and once we continue to work with them, they could only get better. The freshmen came here and they weren’t scared at all. They performed like they were juniors and seniors. These kids really rose to the occasion.”

In the men’s long jump, Aaron Cox leapt 6.50m (21 feet 4 inches) and finished sixth. Gerald McGee, a junior at Purdue, won the event with a leap of 7.36m (24 feet 1-3/4 inches). Tyler Askew, jumping unattached, finished second with a jump of 7.07m (23 feet 2-1/2 inches); and Matthew Garrison, a junior at Purdue, finished third with a jump of 7.03m (23 feet 0-3/4 inches).

In the women’s 60m, UB athlete Ronnecia Ferguson was sixth in 7.83 seconds. Another UB athlete Alexandria Strachan was third in her heat and finished ninth overall, in 8.16 seconds.

“I thought they were all phenomenal. On a scale of 1 to 10, I give the team a 9.5,” said Gardiner. “I couldn’t have asked for a better performance, with this being their first international meet of the year and their first meet indoors. Placing in top 10 at a major division one meet is a good start for the season. They could get better from here – perform just as good or better at the other meets for the year.”

A pair of Bahamians finished first and second in the women’s 60m, with Purdue junior Devynne Charlton taking the tape in 7.34 seconds, and her teammate, Carmiesha Cox, also a junior, finishing second in 7.35 seconds. Purdue freshman Sekayi Bracey completed the sweep for them, crossing the finish line in third in 7.50 seconds. The time for Cox was a lifetime best for her, and placed her third in school history. Charlton holds the school record of 7.30 seconds.

Charlton came right back in the women’s 200m, and finished second behind her teammate, junior Savannah Roberson. Roberson won in 24.23 seconds and Charlton was second in 24.28 seconds. UB athlete Shannon Gabrielle won her heat but finished 12th overall in 26.21 seconds.

UB athlete Beyonce Scott finished fourth in her heat of the women’s 60m hurdles, and was 11th overall, in 9.70 seconds. She failed to register a mark in the high jump.

Purdue women’s 4x400m relay team, featuring Bahamian Carmiesha Cox on the third leg, was second in 3:51.23. UB’s team of Antonishka Deveaux, Gabrielle, Scott and Ferguson, ran 4:07.57, for third. Northern Illinois won in 3:50.68.

UB Athletics Director Kimberley Rolle said that she was pleased with their performances.

"I was extremely pleased. We took a contingent of 11 athletes and all turned in good performances, either making it to the semis or finals or doing personal best, but as I told the team, I was most proud of their deportment and how they represented the university,” she said. “I think if they continue to keep working hard, we will see good results from this group this year and into the future. I wish to commend our coaches, Gardiner and Rolle, who have been working,diligently with this group from August.”

Also for Purdue, Bahamian sophomore Keanu Pennerman was second in his heat of the men’s 60m in 6.87 seconds. He failed to finish the final. UB athlete Aaron Cox was fourth in his heat and 10th overall in 7.21 seconds. Leonard Romer, another athlete from UB, was third in his heat of the men’s 200m and 14th overall in 24.75 seconds. Tyler Gardiner, from UB, was fourth in his heat of the men’s 400m, and 16th overall, in 56.34 seconds.

The University of The Bahamas (UB) will stage open tryouts for women’s volleyball and softball, and men’s soccer this Saturday at various venues. The tryouts for women’s volleyball will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the C.I. Gibson Gymnasium, the tryouts for women’s softball will be held at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, from 1–3 p.m., and the tryouts for men’s soccer will take place from 3–5 p.m. at the Roscoe A.L. Davies Soccer Field.

The athletics department of UB is calling for 11th and 12th grade students from around the country to take part. Financial aid is available to student-athletes.



