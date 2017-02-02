WBSC praises The Bahamas for baseball growth

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) this week praised members of the Bahamas Baseball Federation (BBF) and other associated programs in the country for the sport’s growth locally over the last few years.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari also commended Prime Minister Perry Christie and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson for backing the new $21 million baseball venue that is currently under construction on New Providence, the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The Andre Rodgers stadium will boast 4,500 seats and is named after the first Bahamian to play Major League Baseball (MLB). It is located in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, opposite Government High School.

“We are truly in a new global era for baseball and softball,” said Fraccari in a release about The Bahamas’ growth. “The added value and benefits of baseball/softball to both young people and communities is becoming more widely recognized and supported by government officials and sports ministries around the world. The WBSC congratulates the baseball leaders in The Bahamas for the growth and youth engagement that is being generated in collaboration with the government of The Bahamas.”

According to Senator Greg Burrows, who heads the Freedom Farm Baseball League, baseball is the fastest growing sport in the country, with the most effective development program.

“Our numbers continue to grow with close to 800 kids in the program, 60 to 70 coaches, over 100 volunteers and parents who assist the program,” said Burrows in a recent interview.

Both Freedom Farm and the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) kicked off their respective regular seasons last month, with more than 75 teams involved across various age groups.

The Bahamas has become a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years, as a number of players have signed professional contracts with major league organizations. Others have received scholarships to play collegiate baseball.

Some of the recent signings include Lucius Fox (Tampa Bay Rays), Anfernee Seymour (Atlanta Braves), Todd Isaacs (Cleveland Indians) and Jasarado Chisolm (Arizona Diamondbacks).



