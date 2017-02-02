BAAA honors past presidents; looking at constitution reform

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), the governing body of athletics in the country, took time out to honor past presidents at a luncheon yesterday as well as jump-start an initiative to revise and revamp the body’s constitution.

Current BAAA President Rosamunde Carey said that the old constitution is outdated, and in keeping in line with international rules and guidelines, it’s time for a major overhaul. She said that the reconstruction of the constitution will be in the best interest for athletics in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The BAAA is also celebrating 65 years in existence this year.

“We have taken the initiative to revise and revamp our antiquated constitution, and we’re being guided through this process by our parent body, the IAAF,” said Carey yesterday. “The IAAF recently undertook a mammoth task of transforming itself into a modern institution. They updated their constitution in November of last year, and we are in the process of doing the same. We are aware that we will encounter challenges, because change is not easy. There are persons who would want to continue with the status quo, and that’s normal. However, in order to be relevant, the federation could not be stagnant. We must be cognizant of ways to advance the federation for the betterment of future generations.”

The past presidents were all presented with constitution summaries and were promised the full document electronically in short order.

Present at yesterday’s gathering were past presidents Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson, Foster Dorsett, Desmond Bannister and Curt Hollingsworth (interim). Representing Sir Arlington Butler was his son Alvin. Immediate past president Mike Sands sent an apology for not attending due to a prior commitment, and Bernard “BJ” Nottage was in the House of Assembly. The only other living past presidents, Sir Orville Turnquest and Harold Munnings, were not in attendance. The other past presidents are all deceased – Winston “Gus” Cooper, Paul Adderley, Rev. Enoch Backford, Alfred F. Adderley, Cyril Richardson and Levi Gibson.

“As past presidents, each one of you has significantly contributed to the success of the BAAA. I stand here because of you,” said Carey, the first female president of the association. “In time, others will stand on this mantle of the federation to build upon what we have collectively created. I humbly ask that in your capacity as past presidents that you join me in this vision and be mindful that all of our legacy is intricately linked to the sustainable growth of our federation. In revising and revamping the constitution, all of the executives are in accordance by voting positively in that regard. Now it is up to us to share the vision of reshaping our organization with the general body.”

Finlayson said that he is humbled to be honored by the association, and looks forward to contributing in whatever capacity he can.

“It is my belief that each and every president, and each and every administration, should aspire to do better than their predecessors,” said Finlayson. “I moved up through the ranks, but it didn’t happen overnight. I got involved in the BAAA in 1971 as president of the Pioneers organization, and by 1989 I was BAAA president. In 1976, I said that to myself that I would never be an Olympian, so I took it upon myself to be the best promoter and administrator that I could be in track and field. Before I became president, I had the opportunity to start what we called Project Barcelona. Up until that point, we had never won an Olympic medal, and we won that medal in 1992 in Barcelona. We then won a world medal championships medal in 1995. In 1993, a German historian coined the phrase, ‘Bahamas – small country, great athletes’. That carries over into today.”

The BAAA National High School Championships were created during Finlayson’s reign as president, but he credited another former president, Dr. Bernard Nottage, as the man who got that spectacular event started. He said that himself, along with the late Winston “Gus” Cooper and Frank “Pancho” Rahming helped to organize it, but they could not have done it without the assistance of the full team of the BAAA.

Bannister said that leadership in the BAAA made a difference in sports in general in The Bahamas throughout the years.

“Back then, it was not easy securing uniforms, and since then we have had huge contracts. First there was Mizuno, and then Adidas, and now Puma. Back then, had to go and buy uniforms. Now, they give us uniforms and money to help us carry the program on, and that is because of the hard work of past administrations and past performances of our athletes,” said Bannister. “All of the other sporting organizations have been able to ride with us and get the same benefits. That is something that had never happened before, and that came about because of the pioneering efforts and leadership of the BAAA. There is amazing talent across the board in all sports in this country, and we have to be able to cross over and help each other out so that other sports could rise as well.”

Bannister said that one of his most memorable moments from his time in office was watching the Golden Girls record a victory in the women’s 4x100 meters (m) at the Sydney Olympic Games.

“That was an amazing accomplishment for us,” he said. “Also, in watching the men’s 4x4 team develop in the past 20 years and be consistently in the top three, we have to commend the leadership. There are some big shoes to fill for Rosie. She has a classy way of doing things, and we are sure that you will make a difference.”

Speaking on behalf of his father, past president Sir Arlington Butler, son Alvin said that it takes the passion of the people in power that will cause results.

“It has to start somewhere. Gold medals don’t just come out of the air,” he said. “We need to look at the gems in the out islands. Keianna Albury (current Bahamian female sprinter) is one of those gems, and I contributed toward. I remember a good friend of mine was teaching over there and having an issue getting kids to the nationals to be seen. He asked for my assistance because the registration deadline had already passed. I passed on the information to Mr. Hollingsworth, the kids came here and got registered, and Keianna came here and developed into a star. There are a lot of hidden gems in the Family Islands, and we have to find them.”

Yesterday also marked the 80-day countdown to the IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017. The relays, the newest global event on the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) calendar, is set for April 22-23, at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, right here in The Bahamas. It is now a World Athletics Series event on the IAAF calendar.

The past presidents of the BAAA were each presented with VIP tickets for the world relays yesterday. Tickets officially went on sale earlier this week.



