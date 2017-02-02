BAISS crowns four champions

The Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) continued with its championships yesterday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Each team that entered the day with a lead in their respective series managed to complete sweeps, as three new champions were crowned, along with a repeat champion in the senior boys division.

In the marquee game of the evening, the Prince William Falcons senior boys came from behind to knock off the St. Augustine's College (SAC) Big Red Machine, 57-54.

Trailing the majority of the first half, the Falcons, behind center Adam Johnson, stormed back in the third to take the lead.

Johnson led all Falcons in scoring with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Johnathan Johnson sparked a 6-0 run for the Big Red Machine down the stretch to cut the lead to two, 47-45. However, it wasn't enough to bring his team all the way back. Johnson led the way for SAC with 18.

In junior boys action, the undefeated Temple Christian Suns won the first basketball title in the school's history, as they defeated Queen’s College, 39-35.

Kirkwood Smith was the Suns’ top scorer with eight. He scored on an and-one play in the fourth quarter to put the Suns up two with time winding down. He also converted on a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter to help the Suns secure the first title in the program's history.

The Falcons won their first title on the day in the senior girls’ division, as they routed Kingsway Academy 42-15 to complete the sweep.

Shenique Thompson was the game’s top scorer with 12, and Robyn Porter added eight.

After coming up short in last year’s final, the Falcons made it a point to get out to a hot start. They scored the game’s first five baskets to take an early 10-0 lead.

“This is my third season and in those three years this team has lost one game in the regular season,” said Falcons’ Head Coach Terrence “Red Eye” McSweeny. “We have been there knocking on the door for the past two seasons and this offseason they decided to dig down and really work so we can make this a historic occasion. We want to give God thanks for this opportunity to play here.”

Chyna Curry had six points for the Saints.

In junior girls play, the Big Red Machine took down Queen’s College, 37-26.

“It’s been an up and down battle. We were fighting hard to get the girls to the skill level I wanted them at,” said Big Red Machine Head Coach Anastasia Sands-Moultrie. “They are almost there. I’m training them not only for junior level, but for the senior as well.”

Karolyn Baptiste led SAC with 13 points and Makayla White added eight.







