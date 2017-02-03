The Bahamas juniors and seniors set to play

While The Bahamas’ senior Davis Cup team is currently in Doral, Florida, preparing to play in a Americas Zone Group II Tie against Venezuela this weekend, a six-member Bahamian junior team is headed to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to participate in the World Junior Tennis Competition pre-qualifying event.

The juniors, three boys and three girls, will take part in the under-14 division at the pre-qualifying event. The three boys on the team are Kofie Bowe and Denali Nottage from Freeport, Grand Bahama, and Ryan Fox from New Providence; and the three young girls representing The Bahamas are Emma Weech, Perjae Major and Kaylee Kanuka.

All six have represented The Bahamas in the past, and at one point or the other, all have experienced success.

A number of nations are expected to take part in the event, and the top two boys and girls teams will advance to the World Junior Tennis Final in April.

The national coaches for the teams are Ceron Rolle for the girls and Ricardo Demeritte for the boys. The matches will be held from Monday February 6 to Saturday February 11, and the team will return home on February 12.

Meanwhile on the hard outdoor courts of the Doral Park Country Club, The Bahamas’ four-member Davis Cup team of captain Marvin Rolle (33), Spencer Newman (23), Justin Lunn (25) and Philip Major (20) will take on the Venezuelan team of Luis Martinez (27), Jordi Munoz-Abreu (27), Ricardo Rodriguez (23) and Miguel Este (18).

The draw is out, and in the opening matches Major will take on Rodriguez and Newman will battle Martinez. In doubles, the team of player/captain Rolle and Lunn will take on Martinez and Munoz-Abreu. Finally, in the reverse singles, Newman will face Rodriguez and Major is scheduled to take on Martinez.

The Bahamas leads the all-time series against Venezuela, 5-2.



