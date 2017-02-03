‘DC’ Pratt set to return to the ring

Bahamian muay Thai fighter Dewitt “DC” Pratt is set to return to the ring tonight in a super middleweight title fight against champion fighter Regian “The Immortal” Eersel on the Lion Fight 34 card, which is being put on by Lion Fight Promotions.

The fight will be staged at the Tropicana Resort Casino on the Las Vegas strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Action kicks off at 9 p.m.

The Lion Fight 34 main event will air live on AXS TV. Michael “The Voice” Schiavello and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will call the fight.

Returning from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus he suffered last year, Pratt (20-3 win/loss record) takes the challenger spot originally held by Samy Sana.

“I feel good headed into the fight,” Pratt said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday. “He is a dangerous opponent and it was a last minute offer. However, it’s a great opportunity and the fight game is about opportunity, so I jumped on it.”

Pratt has trained extensively in Thailand prior to moving to the United States. He has also worked closely in the past alongside Lion Fight two-division champion “Smokin” Jo Nattawut of Thailand. The two worked as training partners for the better part of last year under legendary muay Thai fighter and current kickboxing instructor Khunpon Dechkampu in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pratt, who has been an active fighter for the past seven years, fights out of the 155-pound division.

Prior to going pro, he saw his fair share of success as an amateur, winning quite a few gold medals in international competition. As an amateur, he fought out of Atlanta, before returning home to The Bahamas.

The Eersel-Pratt match is one of two title fights slated for the six-bout main card. The other title match will feature reigning women’s super bantamweight title holder Iman “Pretty Killer” Barlow taking on Meryem “Mergen” Uslu.

Founded in 2010, Lion Fight Promotions is the most active promoter of muay Thai events and stands as the largest stand-up combat sports organization in North America. Lion Fight’s full rules muay Thai events are televised live nationally to over 42 million homes as part of AXS TV’s long-running Friday Night Fights series.







