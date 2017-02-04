GSSSA championships set for next week

Public schools around New Providence will vie for the opportunity to be called number one next week at the 24th annual Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Track and Field Championship that will be staged at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Contrary to championships in the past, this year’s event will feature three days of competition between both junior and senior schools. Action kicks off on Tuesday, February 7, and wraps up on Thursday.

The schedule was changed to accommodate track officials who plan to attend the funeral of longtime Bahamas Association of Certified Officials (BACO) member Roosevelt Thompson that Friday.

“Although the meet was originally set for the 7-10, as a tribute to Mr. Thompson’s patriotism, the planning committee elected to go with a three-day schedule instead,” said Keith Saunders, senior education officer in the Ministry of Education. “We invite all persons in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to come out and join us in celebrating this meet.”

The meet’s technical director, Fritz Grant, said, that although this year’s schedule is condensed, it’s still athlete friendly.

“The way the races are scheduled, we are looking forward to seeing some good performances on the track. We don’t want the kids to be burnt out from having back-to-back events or from overworking themselves,” he said. “Although this is a school meet, a lot of these athletes are trying to qualify for national teams to represent the country. They are also trying to secure scholarships. So we want to ensure they are able to clock some fast times.”

In wake of recent events at various senior and junior high schools around New Providence, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean assured yesterday, that the championships would be closely monitored by both the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

“We have been working with the GSSSA in regards to this event in particular for quite some time now, and I can assure parents their kids will be safe,” he said. “Anyone that thinks they can come out and start an altercation is better off staying home. We are taking a zero tolerance approach to this meet. So anyone in violation will not receive a slap on the wrist, but rather will have to appear before the courts if arrested.”

After taking a backseat to the C.V. Bethel Stingrays in 2015, the C.R. Walker Knights returned to prominence once again last year, winning the senior meet with 590.50 points. The C.I. Gibson Rattlers were second with 520.50 points, while the Stingrays settled for third with 486.50 points.

In junior action, the C.H. Reeves Raptors secured their ninth consecutive GSSSA title. They finished the meet with a grand total of 546 points, almost 200 points ahead of the A.F. Adderley Tigers, who finished second with 370 points.



