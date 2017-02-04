Senior sprinter hurdler at East Tennessee State University, Katrina Seymour, on Thursday was named as the Southern Conference’s (SOCON) Athlete of the Month for women’s indoor track and field for the month of January.

At last month’s ETSU Invitational, Seymour secured a first place finish in the women’s 60-meter (m) dash. She finished as the top qualifier in the preliminary round with a time of 7.64 seconds, and posted an even faster time (7.59 seconds) in the finals.

Later on in the same meet, Seymour finished sixth in the 800m finals with a time of 2:24.86 seconds, just 61 milliseconds away from a top-five finish.

At the Hokie Invitational, she also competed in two events for the Buccaneers, and finished in the top-10 in both finals.

In the women’s 400m, she crossed the line in a time of 55 seconds, just half a second behind second place. She also finished third in the women’s 200m dash, stopping the clock at 24.62 seconds, which was 0.28 seconds away from tying second place.

Seymour and the Bucs’ will resume their season today at the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational in Johnson City, Tennessee. She is expected to compete in the 200 and 400.

Seymour currently holds a personal best of 54.89 seconds in the 400, which she set back in 2009 in Clermont, Florida, and a best time of 56.86 seconds in the 400 hurdles that she set last year in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Seymour is also figured to be one of the key components for the women’s 4x400m relay team that will represent The Bahamas at the upcoming International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Relays.

According to Bahamas Association of Athletic Assoaciations (BAAA) President Rosamunde Carey, Seymour and a few other young sprinters are what the country needs to assist the 400m talent that’s already in place.

“Shaunae (Miller) wasn’t able to assist the girls last year because of her fall in the 400m final, but she will be a part of the team this year,” she said. “Also, Christine said that as long as she is healthy, she will assist, and Katrina is looking very good. Shaquania is there as well, so there are a number of girls who could contribute.

“The goal is to have them qualify for the World Championships at the World Relays right here at home.”

The 2017 IAAF World relays are set for April 22-23 at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.











