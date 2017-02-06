Bahamas makes key Commonwealth Youth Games appointments

The local organizing committee (LOC) of the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) made several key appointments last week, as the group continues to prepare for the games, which are now less than 170 days away.

According to a statement by CYG Bahamas Chief Executive Romell “Fish” Knowles, he hopes to appoint a “dynamic” team to support efforts in the lead up to the games.

The 2017 CYG is set to be the largest international sporting event ever to grace the shores of The Bahamas. The historic games will take place from July 19 to 23 and are expected to be the largest edition of the games to date with up to 1,300 athletes ages 14 to 18 set to compete.

“The committee is making strides and its growing staff is poised to present an event that every so often eliminates the geographic boundaries of the Commonwealth through a unique Caribbean experience,” said Knowles.

The first appointment was Cora Hepburn being named as deputy managing director of sports operations. Hepburn currently serves as the vice president of the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association and was the team manager for The Bahamas at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Also appointed is Lantasha Bethel, who will serve as sports entries coordinator.

Others who were named to positions include Mike Sands and Michael Guy, who will serve as co-directors, acting as the primary liaisons between the local organizing committee and the 69 countries expected to attend. Also appointed are Jeordie Moss and Lucas Giffen as relation managers.

"We are doing our part, working diligently to ensure that we are able to put on a great Commonwealth Youth Games next year," added Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) President Wellington Miller.

In anticipation of the prestigious games, there has been an initiative launched by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to enhance or renovate all of the venues that will be occupied during the course of the week-long event.

"The repairs have been going just a bit slower than we would like, but I'm sure things will pick up closer to the games," Miller said. "We just have to keep doing our part in marketing the games and the venues to the Commonwealth committee. I'm sure by the time the games roll around we will be all ready to go."

Some of the renovations that have already been made include an overhaul of Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, equipment upgrades at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex and upgrades to Winton Rugby Pitch.

The Nassau-centric games will mark the first Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in the Caribbean in over 50 years. There will be nine disciplines contested – aquatics, athletics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach soccer and beach volleyball.



