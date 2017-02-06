Timberwolves, Mystic Marlins, Royals, Lions win GSSSA titles

The Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) continued with its basketball championships over the weekend at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Both the C.C. Sweeting senior boys and the C.I. Gibson senior girls forced elimination games on Friday in their respective series. They played the tiebreakers on Saturday.

In senior boys action, the Anatol Rogers Timberwolves proved to be too much for the C.C. Sweeting Cobras to handle, as they knocked them off easily 62-48 to capture the first basketball championship in the school’s history.

The Timberwolves held a 12-point lead at the half, and built on that lead in the third. Anatol Rodgers went on a 15-2 run midway through the third quarter that broke the game open. The Cobras never threatened the lead after that.

Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) most valuable player Dominic Bridgewater earned himself another MVP title on Saturday after scoring 18 points in the win. He also handed out five assists and pulled down four rebounds. Tyriq Bain chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kirklyn Farrington and Devano Whitfield added seven points each for the Timberwolves.

“We faced a lot of obstacles this season, and only by the grace of God we were able to get here,” said Timberwolves coach Harcourt McCoy. “We have been knocking on the door for a while now. We came close the last few years, but the guys’ hard work was what made all the difference this year.

“We are a quality school that’s producing quality students. We have a lot of school support, and all I can say is that the tide is changing. All credit to God for this victory. We plan to celebrate this one for a little bit, but we also have to lock back in ahead of the Hugh Campbell tournament.”

Brandon Strachan led the way for the Cobras with 18 points and seven rebounds.

In senior girls play, the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins edged the C.I. Gibson Rattlers 33-32 to capture the division title.

Tanea Bowleg scored 10 points to lead the Marlins.

“It was a good win for us. It gets tough sometimes, because when the girls make mistakes they get down on themselves or think it’s their fault,” said Marlins head coach Kevon Spence. “I’m proud of their effort today. They deserve to win after all of the work they put in to get here.”

The D.W. Davis Royals defeated the A.F. Adderley Tigers 55-47 to win the junior boys’ division championship.

Roscoe Dean had 25 points to lead the Royals.

“A.F. Adderley is a really good team, I know their coach personally, but I want to give God thanks for a second consecutive undefeated season,” said Royals coach Mark Hanna. “At D.W. Davis, our school is made up of a lot of at-risk kids, so for them to be willing to come out and put in the work, doing something positive, I definitely have to give God thanks.”

And in junior girls play, the H.O. Nash Lions defeated the S.C. McPherson Sharks two games in a row to clinch the championship.

In the closer on Friday, the Lions knocked off the Sharks 36-30.

Glennia Sands had 16 points in the win for the Lions.



