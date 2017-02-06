Title fight could be in the near future for Johnson

According to a release from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) this weekend, it appears that Bahamian middleweight Tureano Johnson could be closer to a title shot than most would expect.

Although Johnson’s last attempt at getting back in the ring didn’t turn out as planned, he should soon have a chance at the fight he’s been waiting for since he injured his shoulder back in 2015.

The IBF said in the release that it is waiting on the outcome of the bout between Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin and Danny Jacobs next month before stipulating the winner has to then compete against his number one contender in Johnson.

“We expect the winner of Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacobs to do the IBF mandatory next,” said IBF Chairman Lindsey Tucker.

Johnson earned the mandatory contender spot after he defeated Eamonn O’Kane on October 17, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight was an official title elimination contest that took place on the undercard of Golovkin's bout against David Lemieux, who Golovkin knocked out in the eighth round to unify belts.

Johnson was originally supposed to take on Golovkin last April in an HBO-televised main event, but was forced to pass on the fight because of a nagging shoulder injury.

The only way Golovkin can get around fighting Johnson is if he can force an agreement with Billy Joe Saunders, as unification with the WBO would take priority over a mandatory contender. However, even then Johnson would still be waiting on the other side.

There has also been word of a bout between “Triple G” and Golden Boy Promotions fighter Canelo Alvrez in September.

In order for that fight to happen before Johnson gets a shot, he would have to agree to step aside.

Johnson, who also fights under the Golden Boy Promotions umbrella, has not made any comment on the situation as yet.

After sitting out for the entire 2016, Johnson is looking to get in a fight in the next few weeks to not only test his repaired shoulder, but examine his conditioning as well.

Johnson’s return to the ring was originally supposed to take place last Saturday. However, the fight was scrapped after Johnson didn’t make weight for the middleweight division, and his opponent Antonio Gutierrez turned down a deal from Johnson’s team and walked away from the fight.



