Athletes qualify for CARIFTA at Star Performers Track Classic

Some of the top junior athletes from around the country gathered at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Saturday for the Star Trackers Track & Field Club’s 14th Annual Star Performers Track Classic.

The Star Performers meet is one of the marquee events on the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) calendar, as it is one of the only meets put on by a local club that brings in international competition.

The meet provided a platform for athletes looking to qualify for the 2017 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships that will be staged in Curacao, from April 15 to 18, and for other international competitions as well.

In the under 18 boys’ 100 meter (m) dash, both Adria Curry and Max Azor posted CARIFTA qualifying times. The qualifying time for boys in that division in the 100 is 10.85 seconds.

Curry won the race in 10.47 seconds, while Azor was second in 10.57 seconds.

In the under 18 girls’ 100m dash, the top three finishers produced qualifying times.

Devine Parker won the race in 11.66 seconds, easily surpassing the qualifying mark of 12.15 seconds.

Megan Moss was second in 11.87 seconds, while Tana Miller crossed the line third in 12.03 seconds.

Karon Dean took the under 20 boys’ 100m race in 10.71 seconds and Sasha Wells took the under 20 girls’ 100m in 12.30 seconds.

Parker crossed the line in first again later in the day, this time in the 200m in a qualifying time of 23.88 seconds. Wednir Moss and Megan Moss also qualified in that race. Wednir finished second in 24.47 seconds, followed by Megan in 24.58 seconds.

Gab Shannon won the under 20 girls’ 400m in 58.76 seconds; Nathan Williamson took the under 20 boys’ 400m in 49.88 seconds; Edwar Gayle captured the

under 18 boys’ 400m in 49.69 seconds; and Wednir Moss produced another qualifying time of 55.41 seconds to win the under 18 girls’ 400m.

Maris White won the under 18 girls’ 800m in 2:30.12, while Adri Gibson won the boys division in 2:10.10.

Over on the field, Lake Kinteh set a qualifying mark of 5.44m (17 feet 10 ¼ inches) in the under 18 girls’ long jump. Kyle Alcine posted a qualifying jump in the under 20 boys’ high jump. He won the event with a leap of 2.10m (6 feet 10 ½ inches). In the under 20 boys’ long jump, Holl Martin qualified with a leap of 7.22m (23 feet 8 ¼ inches).

Both Anthaya Charlton and Jaida Knowles posted CARITA qualifying times in the under 16 girls’ 100m.

Charlton won the race in 12.06 seconds, followed by Knowles in 12.10 seconds.



