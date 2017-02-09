Andre Rodgers stadium about 35 percent completed

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson, along with employees of Woslee Construction and project architect Michael Foster, gave the media a walkthrough of the new $21 million Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium yesterday.

According to project managers, the site is about 35 percent complete, and they are on schedule to meet the expected deadline near the end of the year.

Once completed, the National Sports Authority (NSA) will handle the day-to-day running of the stadium, as it does with all national facilities, and the Bahamas Baseball Federation (BBF) will be the primary tenant.

“This is the most significant time in our sporting history,” said Johnson. “One thing about facilities like these, they pay for themselves. That’s what we are doing, reinvesting in ourselves. We own this thing from ground up. This new industry that we have built, we own this thing every step of the way. This stadium will be one of the best in the world. With it, we will be able to host AA, AAA Class spring training and even professional baseball games.”

The construction of the stadium has progressed smoothly, and Foster said he’s most proud of the fact that most of the talent involved with the construction is homegrown.

“I can say that every professional involved in the design aspect of this project is a Bahamian,” he said. “We get a lot of silly questions about how many foreigners we have working, but I can assure you this is being done by Bahamians. In terms of the construction aspect, I have been surprised by the fact that we haven’t had any hiccups along the way, not one. Things have been going smoothly, and it looks like we can expect them to continue to go that way.”

Although the project has been moving at a rapid rate, Project Manager O’Neil Moss, from Woslee Construction, said that they still have quite a bit of work ahead of them. However, with the progress they have made, he’s optimistic about an early completion date.

“One thing you would always hear about construction is that the most important things are time and material, and thanks to the help of the government, we have most of the material here, so we’re making the time,” said Moss. “What most people won’t realize is that most of this project was underwater. It’s built on swampland, so we had to ensure that the foundation was solid first. The pillars that the public can see peeking over the fence are about 17 feet high. We look to go up to about 80 feet, so we still have quite a bit of work to do. What we are doing right now is exploring different approaches to try and accelerate the project. In terms of the overall magnitude of works done today, we’re about 35 percent complete. We welcome the remainder of the work that we have to do.”

According to Moss, the construction is expected to be complete toward the end of the year, although no specific date was given.

“This project will go a long way toward providing opportunities for the young men of this country,” said BBF President Theodore “Teddy” Sweeting, who was on hand for the walkthrough. “Even for the guys who are already in the pros, it’s good that they can have a high-end facility that they can workout on at home. In respect to this project, this is something that we are excited to see happening. We also received some good words from the world baseball council. They congratulated us on what we are doing in the sport locally.”

The new state-of-the-art complex will feature a main Major League Baseball (MLB) size and approved stadium that will seat up to 4,000 fans, and include international standard dugouts and the latest in technology in digital scoreboards and sound systems.

The contract for the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, in the amount of $21 million, was awarded to Woslee Construction on July 18, 2016.



