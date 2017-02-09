Raptors win 10th consecutive GSSSA title

The C.H. Reeves Raptors won their 10th consecutive Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Junior Track and Field title yesterday at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The Raptors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, finishing the meet with a grand total of 522.83 points. A.F. Adderley finished second for the second year in a row with 446 points, and H.O. Nash was third with 295 points.

The S.C. McPherson Sharks came in fourth with 279, followed by the D.W. Davis Royals with 195, the T.A. Thompson Scorpions with 154, L.W. Young with 143.67 and Anatol Rodgers with 76.

In a couple of the marquee races yesterday, the Raptors won both the 13–15 boys’ and girls’ 200 meters (m) events.

Leandre Lightbourne won the boys’ title in 23.77 seconds, and Dayona Williams took the girls’ title in 28.78 seconds.

Jamal Flowers, of C.H. Reeves, won the 11–13 boys’ 200m in 24.85 seconds, and Ambernique Coakley took the girls’ title in 27.24 seconds.

The Raptors also finished first and second in the 13–15 boys’ 800m.

Anton Pratt won the event in 2:13.47, and he was followed by Fredrick Jonassaint in 2:15.39. Jordan Gibson, from A.F. Adderley, rounded out the top three with a time of 2:16.71.

The Tigers got one of their first wins of the day in the 13–15 girls’ 800m, as Rowlia Joseph crossed the finish line first in 2:35.05. Ayesha Sylvester, from H.O. Nash, was second in 2:41.50, and Nicola Smith was third for the Raptors in 2:45.90.

Over in the field, Ahmad Evans, from C.H. Reeves, won the 11–13 boys’ high jump with a leap of 1.60m (5 feet 3 inches); Latrell Forbes, from A.F. Adderley, won the 13–15 boys’ triple jump with a leap of 12.38m (40 feet 7-1/2 inches); and Chelsee Daxon won the 13–15 girls’ javelin throw with a toss of 19.12m (62 feet 8-3/4 inches).

The senior segment of the GSSSA track and field championships wraps up today at the national stadium.

Contrary to championships in the past, this year’s event will feature three days of competition between both junior and senior schools.

The schedule was changed to accommodate track officials who plan to attend the funeral of longtime Bahamas Association of Certified Officials (BACO) member Roosevelt “Roosie” Thompson this Friday.

As it stands now, the C.R. Walker Knights lead the way with 325 points in search of its second straight title; the C.I. Gibson Rattlers is second with 282 points and C.V. Bethel is third with 250.50 points.

C.C. Sweeting sits in fourth, with 153 points, followed by R.M. Bailey, with 136.83; Doris Johnson, with 134.67 points; Government High School, with 66 points; and Anatol Rodgers rounds out the group, with 65 points.







