IAAF organizers pleased with 2017 World Relays progress so far

With the third edition of the International Association of Athletic Federation’s (IAAF) World Relays Bahamas fast approaching, members of the federation’s organizing team traveled to the capital this week to examine the condition of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium ahead of the meet.

The 2017 IAAF World Relays Bahamas is set for April 22-23, and is expected to be the grandest edition of the event to date.

According to World Relays Bahamas Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Keith Parker, he and his team are working hard to ensure this year’s meet lives up to the standard set by the World relays in 2014 and 2015.

The Bahamas has already been awarded the 2019 edition of the World Relays and hopes to win the 2021 edition of the relays as well.

“I think everyone knows that The Bahamas is crazy about track and field, so we are trying to ensure that this meet is as good or even better than the others,” said Parker.

According to IAAF Head of Event Operations Carlo De Angeli, he’s impressed with the way things are coming along and he’s eager to see what the LOC has in store for this year’s event.

“We know that this is the third time that we have come to The Bahamas for this event, and we can say that the first two editions of the World Relays were pioneer events,” he said. “We can honestly say that we are pleased with what we have seen so far. There was a demand for this event, and the IAAF decided to have a test run and we are happy that The Bahamas decided to come on board with us. And we have to thank The Bahamas for hosting the past events so well and making them successful. Of course it has been a learning experience for both sides, but each of the events in the past have been well organized, and we look forward to a well put together meet in April.”

The World Relays Bahamas will serve as a qualifying event for the men and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 meter (m) relays for the IAAF World Championships, set for August 4-13, in London, England.

“This is an important day for us. It shows that this athletics series is a partnership. It’s a partnership of two global brands lending themselves to each other,” said Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson. “We have a brand called ‘It’s better in The Bahamas’, and I took that saying to the seven top sporting federations in the world. We know that the first two events were test events. The first was just to see if we could stage such an event, and the second, which consisted of an all-Bahamian team, pulled off an even more spectacular event. That was said so by the people attending, not by us. Now that I can say we have signed off on 2019, we are going after 2021.”

In the first World Relays in 2014, a total of 470 athletes from 41 of the 200-plus member federations of the IAAF competed. The following year, a total of 514 athletes from 42 countries competed.







