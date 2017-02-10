C.R. Walker repeats as GSSSA champs

The C.R. Walker Knights captured a second consecutive Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) track and field title yesterday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The Knights, who bounced back last year to recapture the title from the C.V. Bethel Stingrays, finished the two-day meet with a grand total of 625.50 points. The C.I. Gibson Rattlers finished second with 587.50 points, while the Stingrays took third with 480 points.

C.C. Sweeting was fourth with 277.50, followed by R.M. Bailey with 273.33, Doris Johnson with 220.17, Anatol Rodgers with 156 and Government High School with 114.

The top two teams split the final two races of the day, the 4x400 meter (m) relays, which carry the most points.

The team of Anishka Lotmore, Anthonia Strachan, Laurenique Davis and Renee Brown won the 17-19 girls 4x400m in 4:19.93, while the Rattlers took the 17-19 boys 4x400m in 3:24.99. That team was made up of Kayron Dean, Wadja Octave, Kenton Dixon and Brandon Hanna.

Devaughn Whyms from C.C. Sweeting won the under 18 boys 200m dash in 21.84 seconds. Antoine Cooper from C.R. Walker was second In 22.73 seconds and Jude Murray was third in 22.80 seconds.

Ahead of her win with their 4x400m team, Brown won the 17-19 girls 200m in 25.98 seconds. Rattlers sprinter Alice Adderley crossed the line second in 26.72 seconds, followed by Esther Cartwright from R.M. Bailey in 26.88 seconds.

Brandon Hanna from C.I. Gibson won the under 20 boys 400m hurdles in 58.37 seconds. Antonio Prosper from Anatol Rodgers was second in 59.84 seconds and Alfred Strachan from C.R. Walker took the bronze in 59.87 seconds.

Jahmal Wilson from R.M. Bailey took the 15-17 boys 400m hurdles in 58.45 seconds, Althea Rolle from C.R. Walker won the under 20 girls 400m hurdles in 2:28.50 and Angel Butler from Anatol Rodgers won the 15-17 girls 400m hurdles in 1:13.67.

Over on the field, Kelson Riley from Anatol Rodgers won the under 18 boys high jump with a leap of 1.85m (6’ 3/4”), Benet Johnson from Government High won the under 18 girls shot put with a toss of 10.52m (34’ 6.2”) and Latavia Braynen from C.I. Gibson won the under 20 girls long jump with a best leap of 4.39m (14’ 4.8”).



