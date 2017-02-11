Rose out indefinitely after knee surgery

Senior guard at Brigham Young University (BYU) L.J. Rose underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee yesterday.

Rose took an MRI on Monday after experiencing discomfort in his knee the past few weeks.

According to the team, the 6’3” guard will be out indefinitely following yesterday’s procedure.

“He’s had it for a few weeks, we just had to pinpoint it,” said BYU head coach Dave Rose on L.J.’s lingering injury. “A timeline for his return to the court will be determined following the procedure.”

Rose started all 25 games for BYU this season and averaged 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. He’s currently third in the West Coast Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8 to 1) and has posted season highs of 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Rose, who transferred to BYU this season as a graduate student, shot 35 percent from the field, 29 percent from behind the three-point line and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

In Rose’s absence, sophomore Elijah Bryant could take the open spot in the Cougars’ starting lineup. Bryant started last week against top-ranked Gonzaga when Nick Emery was ill.

The injury also means more playing time in the rotation for freshman guards Steven Beo and Colby Leifson, as well as junior guard Davin Guinn.

The Cougars are 17-8 and 8-4 in the West Coast Conference with regular-season games remaining against No. 20 Saint Mary's and No. 1 Gonzaga.

After playing sparingly last year at the University of Houston due to a foot injury, Rose, who was once ranked as one of the top guards in the nation, transferred to BYU to try and work his way back to elite status in his final year of eligibility.

The last time he was relatively healthy, Rose averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 assists as a junior.

As a sophomore in 2013-14 at Houston, Rose led the American Athletic Conference in assists per game at 5.5 while also averaging 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Rose gained national acclaim at Westbury Christian High School and Second Baptist School before playing his freshman season at Baylor in 2012-13.



