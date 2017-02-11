Honors abound

Shooting guard at Niagara College Van Hutchinson Jr. this week earned Ontario College’s Athletic Association (OCAA) Athlete of the Week honor for the second time this season.

The New Providence native led the Knights to a perfect 3-0 record for the week, and played exceptionally in the Knights’ two game home-and-home series over Sault College on Monday and Tuesday.

Hutchinson scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 68-61 win on Monday. The following day he tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-65 win, bringing his season total to seven double-doubles.

Hutchinson is currently averaging 15 points per game on the season.

With the wins, the Knights moved to 11-2 on the season. They now sit at second place in the OCAA West Division.

“I think Van brings a toughness and grittiness to our team,” said Niagara head coach Keith Vassell. “He’s an all-around player who can score. I think he played an outstanding, full, and well-rounded game.”

The Knights will be in action again this weekend. On Saturday, they’ll take on the Lambton College Lions at 3 p.m., and then on Sunday, they’ll go up against the St. Clair Saints.

The Knights have one more regular season game to play against Fanshawe next Friday before the league playoffs begin.

They’ve won both of the previous games against Fanshawe this season.

The Knights only trail Sheridan College in the west division. Sheridan currently sits at 12-0 and will more than likely stroll into the playoffs as the number one seed.

Hutchinson earned his first OCAA athlete of the week award last month for the first two games of the 2017 portion of the season.

Prior to his time at Niagara, Hutchinson played for Northern Oklahoma College. As a sophomore, he averaged 4.2 points and four rebounds per game.

Fellow Bahamians Kevin Cooper and Jordan Wilson are also having solid seasons for the Knights.

Wilson is currently averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Cooper is averaging 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.



