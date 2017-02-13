Local calendar filled with international sports events

According to Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson, the 2017 sports tourism calendar for the country represents exactly what the government had in mind when they launched the “Sports in Paradise” campaign several years ago.

In a recent interview, Minister Johnson said that this year promises to be the most active in The Bahamas’ history in terms of sports tourism events, as at least one international event is slated for each month.

“This business of sports is a seven trillion dollar industry, and we are in, so let’s play ball,” he said. “This is the most significant time in our sporting history. We have shown the world what we did with the world relays, we are going to show them what we can do with beach soccer, football and so on. We have for the first time year-round sporting activities. We are in the business of sports tourism, so we must remain active. Every month in 2017, we have a major sporting event. Not one minute of any month is left alone. We are also developing the facilities to host these events. We are creating this industry, and not just doing single-off events anymore. We are going to end up with a 12-tier sports industry, and the trick about this industry is that we own every single bit of it. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry. Wake up. We’re in.”

Some of the regional and international events that will take place before the summer include the CARIFTA Swimming Championships, the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relays, the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championships, the CARIFTA Water Polo Championships, and the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup.

Following these events, The Bahamas will host the largest international multi-sport event ever to grace the country’s shores in July – the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“Since we began the ‘Sports in Paradise’ campaign, we have gone to the seven best sporting federations in the world and said to them, ‘Why isn’t your federation in The Bahamas?’,” said Johnson. “We have all the ingredients here to make any event great. Following the world relays in 2015, some of the athletes – not us, the athletes – said that it was one of the best events that they had ever been a part of.”

This year’s edition of the world relays, the third to be held in The Bahamas, is about two months away. The IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017 is set for April 22-23, at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. The CARIFTA Swimming Championships will be a few days before the world relays, and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is set to get underway a few days afterwards.



