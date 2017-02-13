Miller comes up big at the Millrose Games

Bahamian Shaunae Miller proved that there is absolutely no hangover whatsoever from her wedding two weekends ago.

This past weekend, she breezed to victory in the women’s 300m at the Millrose Games at the Armory in Washington Heights, New York City. She ran a new personal best time of 35.71 seconds indoors, setting a new national record, tying the fastest time this year and tying for the fastest time ever recorded in the event in the United States. She is now also tied as the third-fastest of all time over that distance.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian last week, Miller said that she just wants to stay healthy this season and record personal best times in all of the sprints. It didn’t take long for her to get started on the right track.

“I felt pretty good. I’m just thankful to God that everything went well,” she was quoted as saying after the race. “I came out with a PR (personal record) so I’m more than happy with that. It was a pretty fun run.”

Miller won the event quite easily, taking command from the sound of the gun and pacing herself throughout. Once Miller passed American Natasha Hastings in the outer lane, she never looked back. American Ashley Spencer was a distant second in 36.27 seconds; Hastings finished third in 36.88; and another American, Sydney McLaughlin, finished fourth in 37.09 seconds.

Miller’s time easily beat her previous best time and national record of 36.10 seconds. She said that if the schedule permits, she intends to double up this year, running both the 200 and 400m at the London World Championships. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4–13, in London, England.

A couple other Bahamian female quarter-milers got on the track this past weekend as well.

Shaquania Dorsett, a sophomore at Florida State, ran the 400 and 4x400m for her school this past weekend. Dorsett finished eighth in the women’s 400m at the Tyson Invitational on the Randall Tyson Track in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was timed in 54.44 seconds. Dorsett anchored Florida State’s 4x400m relay team to a 12th place finish overall in 3:43.76.

Over at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, Katrina Seymour, a senior at East Tennessee State, finished fifth in the women’s 400m in 54.70 seconds. She was 12th in the women’s 200m in 24.63 seconds, and ran the second leg for their 4x400m relay team, which was 12th overall in 3:50.09.



