Bahamian collegians in action at indoor meets

Some of the premier Bahamian track and field athletes had good showings at various meets around the United States this past weekend, as the collegiate indoor season continues.

There were a number of personal bests at separate National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) meets.

At the Spire Invitational at the Spire Institute on Saturday, Penn State freshman Keianna Albury clocked a new personal best time of 7.41 seconds to win the women’s 60 meters (m). She was followed closely by her teammate Kiara Lester, who also recorded a personal best, running 7.63 seconds in the final. Dannielle Gibson, a senior at Penn State, was second in the triple jump and finished 15th in the long jump. She had a best leap of 12.75m (41’ 10”) in the triple jump, and landed a best jump of 5.22m (17’ 1-1/2”) in the long jump.

On the final day of the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, senior sprinter at Auburn University Teray Smith, finished third in the men’s 200m in a new personal best time of 20.93 seconds. Smith’s time ranks third on Auburn’s all-time performance list.

At the same meet, sophomore Jenae Ambrose clocked a personal best of 23.39 seconds in the women’s 200m, finishing fourth in the event. Her mark ranks eighth in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) this season and eighth on Auburn’s all-time performance list.

They both will have a break next week, as the Tigers don’t return to action until February 24, for the SEC Indoor Championships in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the Tyson Invitational on Friday, Devynne Charlton of Purdue University took second in the 60m hurdles final after winning her semifinal race. In the final, she matched her season-best time of 8.02 seconds, which she has now run in back-to-back weeks.

At the same meet, fellow Bahamian and Purdue teammate, Carmiesha Cox, was a part of the women’s 4x400m relay team that won in a time of 3:34.48, the second fastest time recorded in school history. After getting off to a slower start than usual, the Purdue Boilermakers picked up the pace behind Cox on the second leg. Cox ran a split of 54 seconds, which pushed them into second place. The Boilermakers finally passed Texas on the anchor leg, as Brionna Thomas clocked a 53-second split. The Boilermakers’ time is the best in the Big Ten Conference so far this season and ranks 11th in the country.

In the men’s 4x400, Kinard Rolle and his Purdue teammates won the race in a season’s best time of 3:07.85. Rolle ran a split of 47.41 seconds in the race.

South Plains College freshman Laquan Nairn was fourth in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.80m (25’ 7-1/4”). Bahamian Kaiwan Culmer, a senior at the University of Nebraska, finished fifth in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.06m (52’ 8-1/4”).

Over at the Don Kirby Invitational at New Mexico State University, Dreshanae Rolle of University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) set a personal best of 55.85 seconds to win the women’s 400m.



