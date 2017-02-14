IAAF officials inspect Thomas A. Robinson stadium

Officials from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) conducted a walk-through of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium last Thursday, inspecting the site where the IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017 will be held. The global event is set for April 22-23. During the walk-through, IAAF officials established that IAAF’s “established practices and approved guidelines” are being adhered to.

The Local Organizing Committee of the event (LOC) held a press conference recently to update the media and The Bahamas on the preparations. IAAF Head of Event Operations, Carlo de Angeli, part of the official team who came to inspect the stadium, made it clear that The Bahamas is going in the right direction in preparing for the relays.

“We are impressed with what we have seen so far,” noted de Angeli. “This event is now officially within the IAAF World Athletic Series and we have to give merit to The Bahamas for having organized it so well and having made it so successful. We know that there is a big demand to organize this event and also to participate in it. We have held meetings with the LOC where we have seen increased commitment to organize this to the best standard. Of course this has been a learning experience for them, but also from our side.”

De Angeli went on further to give The Bahamas credit for its work on organizing the relays thus far.

“The practices and the guidelines that we have put in place since 2014 have been taken on board almost entirely by the LOC and we have to say we are really pleased with what we have seen so far. We are confident it will be a very organized event in April and we really look forward to that – not only us, but all the member federations.”

This event qualifies athletes for the London World Championships in the men and women’s 4x100 meters (m) and 4x400m events. De Angeli said there is going to be a lot of demands to come from all those federations that want to ensure a starting place in London, and not go through the ranking process. The 16th IAAF World Championships is set for August 4-13 in London, England.

“I think this is the best athletic event in the world, period,” boasted Dr. Daniel Johnson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. “This is a good time to demonstrate that this athletic series is a partnership where two global brands lend themselves to each other. We have a brand called ‘It’s Better in The Bahamas’ and everywhere you go in the world people understand it, no matter what language you speak it in. We have the best of what the world has to offer. We have all the ingredients and this is the right place to do it in.

“I am happy to say that the IAAF, under then president (Lamine) Diack, was the first one to say, ‘that’s a great idea, we should be in The Bahamas’. We know the first two events were really test events for all of us and I am very proud to know that we now have the IAAF World Relays 2017 and we have signed on to 2019, and we are going after 2021.

“This event has also broke a glass ceiling for us as a country. Since we have now partnered with the greatest athletics federation in the world, we are now with the greatest football federation in the world. We had Tiger Woods return to golf in The Bahamas in December, we are the only country outside of the United States to have sanctioned NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) sports, we have seen the Commonwealth Games Federation come here for the summer and the list goes on.”

Minister Johnson said The Bahamas is the greatest sports tourism country and destination on the planet in 2017.

Keith Parker, LOC Chairman, also spoke at the press conference and expressed great pride in The Bahamas being chosen for a third time to host the esteemed athletics series.

“It is a great honor for me, for a third time, to be the chairman of LOC. As in the past, we continue to work together to make sure that the 2017 relays are at least as successful as the two previous ones. The Bahamas is a very small country and we are honored that a new president and a new council of the IAAF, have seen fit to entrust the third relays event to our small country. I can assure everyone concerned and our local press, of course, we will do everything in our power to fulfil that trust. As everyone knows, The Bahamas is crazy about track and field and many of our LOC members are steeped in track and field.”

To volunteer for the event, interested persons are asked to contact Tarahan Mackey at tarahan.mackey@iaafworldrelaysbahamas.com, and to sponsor the event, potential sponsors are asked to contact Sherrell Storr at sherrell.storr@iaafworldrelaysbahamas.com.



