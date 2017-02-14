Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador qualify for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador are headed to The Bahamas, having secured their spots for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. All three nations qualified at the CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) Qualifier Asunción in Paraguay over the weekend.

Brazil defeated Argentina 7-1 in Saturday’s semi-final. The four-time beach soccer world champions have appeared in every edition of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) sanctioned event. Paraguay will make its third successive appearance at the tournament after defeating Ecuador 5-3 in front of their home crowd on Saturday. Argentina and Ecuador took to the sand on Sunday evening to fight for the third and final spot for the South America region. Ecuador came out on top winning the challenging match. It will be the team’s first time participating in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador join The Bahamas, Tahiti, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Senegal and Nigeria, who have already qualified for beach soccer’s biggest showcase. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 will feature 16 teams facing off on the white sands of Nassau, The Bahamas, from April 27 to May 7, at the new stadium at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer facility.

Up next is the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championship, set for February 20-26 in Nassau. Teams from this region will vie for a spot in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. The event is free of charge to the public.

Teams from Asia will be the last to qualify for the world cup. The 2017 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Beach Soccer Championship will take place March 4-11 in Malaysia. The top three teams will qualify.



