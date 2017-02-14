Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador qualify for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

  • Paraguay was strong at home, defeating Ecuador on Saturday to advance to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

  • Four-time beach soccer world champions Brazil qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 by being one of the top three teams from the CONMEBOL Qualifier in Paraguay over the weekend.


Published: Feb 14, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador are headed to The Bahamas, having secured their spots for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. All three nations qualified at the CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) Qualifier Asunción in Paraguay over the weekend.

Brazil defeated Argentina 7-1 in Saturday’s semi-final. The four-time beach soccer world champions have appeared in every edition of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) sanctioned event. Paraguay will make its third successive appearance at the tournament after defeating Ecuador 5-3 in front of their home crowd on Saturday. Argentina and Ecuador took to the sand on Sunday evening to fight for the third and final spot for the South America region. Ecuador came out on top winning the challenging match. It will be the team’s first time participating in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador join The Bahamas, Tahiti, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Senegal and Nigeria, who have already qualified for beach soccer’s biggest showcase. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 will feature 16 teams facing off on the white sands of Nassau, The Bahamas, from April 27 to May 7, at the new stadium at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer facility.

Up next is the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Beach Soccer Championship, set for February 20-26 in Nassau. Teams from this region will vie for a spot in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017. The event is free of charge to the public.

Teams from Asia will be the last to qualify for the world cup. The 2017 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Beach Soccer Championship will take place March 4-11 in Malaysia. The top three teams will qualify.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links