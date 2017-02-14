Review team pleased with progress of CYG Bahamas 2017

With a project review team in town, along with executives from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the main item on the agenda was site visits for this summer’s Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), and an overall review of the steps being taken by the local organizing committee of the event (LOC).

The 6th Commonwealth Youth Games, set to be the largest multi-sport event ever to be held in The Bahamas, is scheduled for July 19-23. About 1,250 athletes from the 71-member nations of the Commonwealth are expected to compete in nine sporting disciplines - aquatics, athletics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach soccer and beach volleyball.

For the first time ever in this event, women’s boxing, beach soccer and beach volleyball are being offered.

Out-of-town guest Matthew Curtain, an executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Australian Weightlifting Federation, said that his team’s main agenda over the past five days was to evaluate the progress of the organizing committee. He’s satisfied that strategic plans are in place and that the region will be proud of The Bahamas’ hosting of the event. The Bahamas stepped in to host it after St. Lucia pulled out, citing financial difficulties.

“This is the first time that women’s boxing is on the program, and also beach soccer and beach volleyball, so this will be the first time that we have full gender equality across the sporting programs of the Commonwealth Youth Games,” said Curtain. “This event is going to enhance and promote the ambition of the people of The Bahamas, and also of the region. It comes with the full support of the Commonwealth Games Federation, in particular President Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg. We’re advocating this to be the friendly games, so anything that we do, we do as a family. We are in this together and we will succeed together,” he added.

A total of 96 medal events will be contested at the CYG Bahamas 2017. A number of facilities around the island of New Providence will be utilized.

“We appreciate your wisdom in making these sixth Commonwealth Youth Games one of the best ever,” said Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) President Wellington Miller to the visiting team of officials yesterday. “When The Bahamas first won the bid to host this event, we had no experience with multi-sport games. From January of last year to February of this year we have accomplished a lot, but we still have a lot more to do. Thank you for the long hours you have put into this,” he added. “The entire Commonwealth is counting on us to put on a great event and I know that the Bahamian people will deliver. We are right on track.”

CGF executive Curtain said that over the past five days, they have accessed and analyzed many functional areas of a number of aspects of the games and everything appears to be up to par.

CYG Bahamas 2017 Chairman Drumeco Archer said that the vision of the games remains unchanged, which is to build sustainable and profitable communities, and also inspire Commonwealth athletes to drive the ambitions of all Commonwealth citizens through sports.

CEO and Managing Director of the CYG Bahamas 2017 Romell “Fish” Knowles said that they have certainly had their challenges, but they have labored on, and he is proud of the product that they have established thus far.

“We wanted to ensure that these games would have stayed in the Caribbean after St. Lucia would have pulled out. As it turns out, The Bahamas is the right place at the right time,” said Knowles. “It’s been an intense five days, but we have enjoyed it, discussing our strategies and ideas. We still have a lot of work to do, but with the support of the Government of The Bahamas, our team will meet the challenges and demands. I say this without fear of contradiction that these will be the best Commonwealth Games ever held. This is an opportunity for our young people to showcase their talents in front of their friends and families. Often, our young people have to travel to compete. Now, they have that opportunity at home and I’m sure they will be looking forward to it.”

Knowles said that they have assembled a great team in the LOC and he gives them all the credit for the work done thus far.

The Nassau-centric games will mark the first Commonwealth Games to be held in the Caribbean in over 50 years. The only other time occurred in 1966 - the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.



