Now when I awake each morning, after participating in a period of meditation thanking the Creator for another day on Planet Earth to pursue excellence in all I do, I get a glass of apple juice and write a couple of these “Time To Think” articles. Now believe me, some mornings I just don’t feel like writing, however, nevertheless I still do it without fail as it’s all a part of my daily routine, it’s part of my advance planning. You see, in the long run it’s all about applying discipline and order in our lives. As former Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Sir Arthur Foulkes stated to me when I interviewed him for my “Success Files” series on radio, “Without discipline a person cannot succeed.” Oh how true this really is.

To succeed in life across the board one needs to be dedicated to their craft, whatever it may be, whilst being really disciplined, thus doing what needs to be done each and every day to assist you in achieving your pre-determined goals and objectives.

But D. Paul, I must be honest with you, sometimes I just don’t feel up to doing what I know I should be doing to assist me in advancing my career. My friend, believe me, that’s nothing new. However, in spite of the fact that you don’t feel like doing what you know in your heart and soul you should do, as today’s title puts it, you need to force yourself. Yes you do.

Yes my friend, we all have our down days, and as written about before, life ain’t easy — no it’s not. However, as the title of another article I wrote states it “The Show Must Go On” — yes it must, if you wish to continue to climb the ladder of success, one rung at a time. So in a nutshell, you have to force yourself to always do the right thing.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



