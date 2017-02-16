Team Scotia spreads love to Special Olympics athletes

Scotiabank Bahamas Ltd. recently captured the hearts of Special Olympics Bahamas athletes, hosting their annual new year’s party for them at the Adventure Learning Centre. Over 100 Special Olympics athletes enjoyed an afternoon filled with activities, entertainment and treats.

Senior Manager of Marketing at Scotiabank Leah Davis explained: “The team demonstrated its commitment to the community not only by giving back, but by bolstering its support for the development of sports and social services.”

Team Scotia volunteers engaged with and entertained the Special Olympians who enjoyed face painting, balloon animals, a puppet show, train rides and touring the farm. The center is home to over 20 species of animals including horses Leo, Coal and Gold Dust, along with BoBo and CoCo, porcupines. The afternoon concluded with a scrumptious Bahamian lunch, tasty desserts and take-home treats.

Gilbert Williams, national director for Special Olympics Bahamas, said: “We sincerely thank Scotiabank for once again hosting a fantastic event for Special Olympics Bahamas. The activities were fun, the food was fantastic and our athletes really enjoyed themselves. They did a phenomenal job ensuring that everyone kept a smile on their face.”

The gesture is just a small part of Scotiabank’s ongoing initiative of assisting the youth of the nation through its community outreach programs.



