BSG team turns in top performances at Manhattan Classic

The city of New York, otherwise known as ‘The Big Apple’, felt a big bite from a small squad of Bahamian gymnasts who competed in the 2017 Manhattan Classic at the end of January.

The team, sponsored by Bahamas Star Gymnastics and Bahamas Gymnastics Parent Booster Club, fulfilled a tall order to take part in a competitive meet, and they left proof of their participation in the scorebooks.

Level 1’s Krismerlyn Nixon and Malia Strachan teamed up with Level 2’s Aemerie Curry and Level 3’s Rhianna Smith and Taevia Wright to endure the nipping winds of Manhattan, New York, in exchange for nipping other competitors on the medal podium.

The Level 1 duo of Nixon and Strachan tied for first place with an All Around score of 37.025 (of 40) and medaled on all four apparatus. Nixon secured first place finishes on uneven bars and balance beam, with Strachan taking first place on vault and floor exercise. Nixon and Strachan along with other Level 1 teammates wrapped up Atlantis Crown in December in first place in the team standings.

Aemerie Curry, in her second season of competition, rallied to first place All Around finish for Level 2. After an impressive Level 1 season and posting national records last year, Curry repeated her high bid for national ranking on balance beam (9.650) and floor exercise (9.60).

“Curry is a cerebral competitor who is improving her understanding of body movement. After a disappointing start on vault, she mustered the courage to fight back on uneven bars with a second place finish and posted scores more typical of her routines in beam and floor,” said Coach Tenille Thompson who co-chaperoned the team with Coach Makiya Cargill.

Rhianna Smith and Taevia Wright, who have enjoyed multiple successes in the sport, added their medals to the 19 which the team brought home. Smith’s performance ranked her in third place on vault and uneven bars. Wright, who is the shortest of her club’s competitive squad, muscled out a second place finish on uneven bars and a third place on balance beam.

“From time to time, we test out competitive meets outside the sunshine state of Florida so that our gymnasts are competing against different pools of competitors and assessed by different judges. Our girls settled their nerves and gave Manhattan a taste of The Bahamas’ hard work in the sport,” said Thompson.

Bahamas Star Gymnastics opened its doors in 2010 and will host its annual “invitational”, renamed Sun TwiSTARS in April, for a sixth consecutive year. The only local club to currently host a meet and offer training clinics to local coaches, BSG remains committed to improvement in the sport of gymnastics.



