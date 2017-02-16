‘Team Bahamas’ concept adopted for loaded spring calendar

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture announced its spring sports schedule yesterday.

According to the minister, Dr. Daniel Johnson, all of the teams competing this spring will compete under the theme “Team Bahamas – One goal. One voice. One Bahamas”.

The schedule is highlighted by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays (April 22–23); the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup (April 27–May 7); and the Commonwealth Youth Games (July 19–23), all of which will be in The Bahamas, and several CARIFTA Championships, including judo in The Bahamas (April 5–9), water polo in The Bahamas (April 7–9), track and field in Curacao (April 14–16) and swimming in The Bahamas (April 15–19).

The National High School Track and Field Championships will be staged March 9–11, on Grand Bahama, and the high school basketball nationals is one week before that, set for March 2–6, also on Grand Bahama.

According to members from each of the local federations that will be represented at a CARIFTA event, the support from both the ministry and the government of The Bahamas at large has gone a long way in terms of helping their athletes prepare for the

regional championships. This year’s judo championships will mark the first time that a judo event will take place under the CARIFTA banner.

There are over 100 athletes from nine Caribbean countries expected to compete at the four-day event, which will be staged at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

“We have been blessed to have such a good environment to host CARIFTA Judo,” said Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF) Vice President D’Arcy Rahming Jr. “The athletes are having a good time training. They’re lifting weights every day, training after school, and they are just really excited to compete.”

After seeing their fair share of success at last year’s water polo championships in Trinidad and Tobago, the three competing water polo teams look to put on a good show for the home crowd, with the hope of attracting more young athletes to the program. The Bahamas will be represented in all three divisions – under-12, under-14 and under-16.

“We owe many thanks to the ministry of sports and the Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF) for putting our name forward,” said The Bahamas’ Water Polo Head Coach Chris Illing. “We started off with one team; now we have three teams in different age groups. We have 20 teams coming in from seven different countries and we need everyone’s support. Last year we had a triple silver showing in Trinidad and Tobago, but now we are trying to pick up some gold.”

As for the swimmers, they are looking to reclaim their title as regional champs.

After winning back-to-back championships in Aruba and Barbados in 2014 and 2015, Team Bahamas finished a close second to Guadeloupe at last year’s championships in Fort-de-France, Martinique. The 2017 CARIFTA Swimming Championships will be held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Complex, and the open water segment will be staged at Junkanoo Beach.

“The CARIFTA team is expected to be named on March 13,” said BSF Assistant Secretary Rochelle Bastian. “This year we plan to take the crown back, so we hope that we have a large crowd each day. Bring your drums, cowbells and anything else you can find and come out and cheer the kids on.”

Although the track and field team has a large obstacle in its way of the gold in the form of perennial powerhouse Jamaica, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) officials are confident that they can overcome Jamaica this year and capture the country’s first ever track and field title.

“We would like to thank the ministry for its continued support, ensuring that our athletes can compete in this event every year,” said BAAA Treasurer Mildred Adderley. “This year’s team has two main goals – the first is to win CARIFTA, and the second is to be ambassadors to our country. We want to show them what we have to offer since we are hosting the games next year.”

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games is set to be the largest multi-sport event ever hosted in The Bahamas. A total of 1,250 athletes representing 71 countries are expected to take part in the event, competing in nine sporting disciplines – athletics, aquatics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, and for the first time ever in the quadrennial games, beach soccer and beach volleyball.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be staged at the newly renovated Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) Beach Soccer and Futsal Facility, and the IAAF World Relays will be held at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium for a third time. The Bahamas has also been awarded the 2019 edition of the world relays.



