Comets pace themselves ahead of SAC

The Queen’s College Comets jumped out to an early lead yesterday, looking to win an unprecedented third straight Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) track and field title. The three-day championships got underway yesterday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The Comets ended opening day with 449 total points, more than 50 points ahead of the second placed team, St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine. SAC finished the first day of competition with 396 points.

St. Anne’s School is in third with 132 points, followed by St. John’s College with 96 and Nassau Christian Academy with 91 points. The Temple Christian Suns are currently in sixth with 66.50 points, Jordan Prince William sits in seventh with 53.50 points, Kingsway Academy is in eighth with 32, Aquinas College has 24 for ninth, St. Andrew’s School tallied 23 for 10th, Westminster College finished the day with 22 for 11th and Charles W. Saunders brings up the rear with 14 points.

Action resumes today at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Gates open at 9 a.m.

There were a number of marquee races yesterday. Lavardo Hanfield from Queen’s College won the under-20 boys 400 meters (m) in 48.77 seconds, and he was followed by Gareth Lewis and Rootavieo Adderley from Westminster, in times of 49.94 and 50.37 seconds respectively.

Gareth Lewis from Queen’s College won the under-18 boys 400m in 49.79 seconds and Kendrick Major from QC took the under-16 boys 400 in 49.84 seconds.

Doneisha Anderson from SAC won the under-20 girls 400 in 55.56 seconds, and Wendira Moss from St. John’s took the under-18 girls 400 in 54.94 seconds.

Glen Knowles from SAC won the under-20 boys 1500m. Gabriella Thompson from SAC won the under-20 1500m in 5:27.34, Kendrick Major from SAC won the under-16 boys 1500m run in 4:59.90, Allyson Taylor from Kingsway took the under-18 girls 1500 in 5:41.42 and Anthaya Charlton from SAC won the under-16 girls 75m hurdles in 12.19 seconds.

Over in the field, Gabriel Williams from Prince William won the under-20 boys shot put with a toss of 11.30m (37’ 1”), Tristen Hanna from Queen’s College finished first in the under-18 boys triple jump with a leap of 14.33m (47’ 0-1/4”) and Davante Carey from Queen’s College took the under-16 boys javelin with a toss of 34.82m (114’ 3”).



