The massacre set for this weekend

All signs point toward Montagu Bay this weekend, as sailing enthusiasts gather for the 30th Annual St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

The Campari Lady Nathalie will be going after its 17th victory in the series, looking to hold off some of the top ‘A’ Class sloops in the country in the featured ‘Catch Me If You Can’ Race. The race is set for the Sunday of the regatta.

“This is my time - the Super Bowl of sailing,” said an excited Eleazor “Barber J” Johnson yesterday. Johnson, the owner of the Lady Nathalie, said that the boat is in great shape and should easily come out on top in the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ Race. In the race, the ‘A’ Class sloops are charged with the task of catching the Lady Nathalie on a 10-mile course. The Nathalie is given about a 10 to 15 minute head-start.

“I feel good about our chances out there. When the pressure is on, the Lady Nathalie comes through like Kobe Bryant. She (the boat) is looking good and will come out on top.”

Confirmed for the regatta among the ‘A’ Class sloops are the Running Tide, the Southern Cross, the defending champion Redstripe, Good News and Ed Sky. On the Saturday of the regatta, starting around 10 a.m., about eight ‘C’ Class sloops will take part in a series of races. There will also be optimist races, featuring about 30 young sailors. On shore, Johnson said that there will be a number of activities, particularly for the youngsters, and entertainment for the crowd. Food and drinks will be on sale.

“We’re encouraging the whole family to come down and have a good time,” said Johnson. “There will be a lot of food and drinks, and sailing. It will be an atmosphere for the entire family.”

Johnson is anticipating about 5,000 fans on the shore this weekend, as they celebrate three decades of sailing at the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. The featured ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday. Veteran sailor Clyde Rolle will be at the tiller for the Campari Lady Nathalie.

Sponsors for the regatta include the Government of The Bahamas through the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources with responsibility for regattas, Butler and Sands, Burns House, Bristol Wines and Spirits, Caribbean Bottling Co., Sands Beer, Lowe’s Wholesale, Asa H. Pritchard Ltd., BTC and Sir Durward Knowles, just to name a few.



